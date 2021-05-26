What might cause a squirrel to appear drunk? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When is the last time police monitored speed on Ansborough?
A: As of 7 a.m. May 24, the day the question was received and answered, The last time traffic on Ansborough Avenue was monitored was May 23. A glance at the police activity log shows Waterloo officers issued two citations or warnings during traffic stops along Ansborough on May 23. On May 22, there were seven traffic stops that resulted in citations or warnings. There were two complaints about traffic on Ansborough Avenue on May 21, and there were three warnings or citations on May 20.
Q: The crossword puzzle is too small to read. Even with my reading glasses on it is hard. Can you make it bigger?
A: Because of the page configuration, with other puzzles and the TV guide on that page, we cannot make the crossword bigger.
Q: Is the new car wash by Menards projected to give a free car wash with every wash?
A: Not that we could determine. But Club Carwash locations in other cities do offer an “Unlimited Club” that allows you to wash your vehicle as often as you like for one monthly price and no contract.
Q: How can I donate books to the Lion Club?
A: If you’re talking about the Waterloo Lions Club and its annual sale, their Facebook page says to call Jenn at (319) 415-4839. The most recent book sales have been canceled because of the pandemic.
Q: Did the Finishing School for Dogs on Waterloo Road go out of business?
A: The coronavirus pandemic forced certified dog trainer and animal behavioral consultant Roxy Anderson to close her doors at the Waterloo Road location. She continues to train dogs through her Finishing School for Dogs. She has presented a range of seminars for pet owners and dogs on such subjects as separation anxiety in conjunction with Camp Run-A-Mutt in Cedar Falls and at Cedar Falls and Waterloo parks, as well as private in-home training.
Q: How can I stop my Courier subscription?
A: To put a subscription on a vacation stop or temporary hold a customer can go online and enter it themselves or call (319) 291-1444. To terminate service call customer service at (319) 291-1444.
Q: We have a squirrel in our yard and when it sits down, it tips over. What might cause that?
A: It’s possible the squirrel is afflicted with raccoon roundworm. According to a 2016 article in The Toronto Star, it’s a nasty disease caused by the parasite Baylisascaris procyonis. Raccoons, the main host of this nematode worm, are not killed by the adult worms, which live in the coons’ small intestines. But a variety of other small mammals, including squirrels, groundhogs and rabbits, can be fatally infected. Other possibilities include an ear infection or a brain injury from being hit by a car or falling.
Q: I was driving down Kimball Avenue and saw a city employee mowing the park way without using a John Deere mower? Who can I contact?
A: You could call your City Council representative or the mayor. The City Council generally approves the lowest bid when purchasing everything from police cars to mowers, but has discussed possibly giving local companies preference in purchasing in the past.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.