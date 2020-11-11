What is the pay for local substitute teachers? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Where can we get a current phone book?
A: Try calling (800) 929-3556 or go to yellowbook.com to order one.
Q: Have the local schools increased substitute teacher pay this year? What is their pay?
A: Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools, said the rate of pay for substitute teachers is reviewed annually. Rates were increased for the 2020-21 school year to $130 daily starting on day one. Waterloo Community Schools last increased its pay in 2018 to $130 daily rising $150 for long-term substitutes starting with the 11th day, according to an official. A Cedar Valley Catholic Schools official said the substitute teacher pay has not been increased for the school year and remains at $125 per day. A Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ official said the district pays $120 per day. A Dunkerton Community Schools official said the district has not changed its pay rate of $110 per day. That pay goes up to $124 after four days in a row and up to $158 per day after 10 days. Hudson Community Schools’ pays $100 per day and $150 after the 10th consecutive day in the same assignment, which an official said is not an increase this year. Officials from Janesville Consolidated and Denver, Dike-New Hartford, and Jesup community schools said they pay $105 per day. That doesn’t represent an increase this year for any of them. Janesville and Dike-New Hartford said they put those rates in place last year.
Q: How many COVID cases have affected K-5 students in Cedar Falls?
A: In terms of people testing positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Andy Pattee said at the Oct. 12 Board of Education meeting that all of Cedar Falls Community Schools is below five for staff and students. With that small of a group, officials aren’t saying the exact number with the intent of protecting the privacy of those testing positive. For the same reason, they aren’t saying which schools the people are in. It was also announced at a September board meeting that the entire district had less than five positive cases. The may be changing rapidly, however, as detailed in a page A1 article in today’s Courier.
Q: Are local schools hiring contact tracers?
A: Officials with Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson, Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Jesup, Dike-New Hartford, and Dunkerton community schools as well as Cedar Valley Catholic Schools said they have not hired contract tracers. Many noted they are working with the county health department on tracing contacts with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. A number noted that administrators and nurses are involved in the process.
Q: How old is Mayor Quentin Hart and where did he graduate high school from?
A: Quentin Hart is 49. He graduated from Waterloo East High School.
Q: How can I be assured my mail in ballot was received?
A: You can check the status of your mail-in ballot on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. The website will tell you the date your ballot was received by your county auditor.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
