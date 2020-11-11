What is the pay for local substitute teachers? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools, said the rate of pay for substitute teachers is reviewed annually. Rates were increased for the 2020-21 school year to $130 daily starting on day one. Waterloo Community Schools last increased its pay in 2018 to $130 daily rising $150 for long-term substitutes starting with the 11th day, according to an official. A Cedar Valley Catholic Schools official said the substitute teacher pay has not been increased for the school year and remains at $125 per day. A Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ official said the district pays $120 per day. A Dunkerton Community Schools official said the district has not changed its pay rate of $110 per day. That pay goes up to $124 after four days in a row and up to $158 per day after 10 days. Hudson Community Schools’ pays $100 per day and $150 after the 10th consecutive day in the same assignment, which an official said is not an increase this year. Officials from Janesville Consolidated and Denver, Dike-New Hartford, and Jesup community schools said they pay $105 per day. That doesn’t represent an increase this year for any of them. Janesville and Dike-New Hartford said they put those rates in place last year.