What is The Courier’s position on “cancel culture?” Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is this the first time Texas has ever had a snow storm?
A. No. While it doesn’t snow in Texas every year, it does happen. Some say the most memorable snowfall before this year in Houston was in December 2017 when the city was still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. That year Houston saw its first measurable snow in eight years, according to KTRK-TV news station in Houston.
Q. Is there any way to stop RAGBRAI from coming through Waterloo?
A. Not that we can find. Try contacting the Des Moines Register or go online to ragbrai.com/contact-us for more questions.
Q. On Hawthorne Street, between West 11th Street and Hammond Avenue, there is a barber shop. Who owns it? How many years has it been there? What is their phone number?
A. Jay’s Barber Shop, at 1439 Hawthorne Ave., has been in business for 36 years. The phone number is 232-4533.
Q. What is The Courier’s position on “cancel culture?”
A. As an ardent advocate of the 1st Amendment, The Courier is a fierce defender of all points of view having the chance to be heard. But supporting free speech doesn’t mean printing falsehoods or offensive views. We are also fierce defenders of our right to fact check all submissions.
Q. Why does your paper no longer print deaths from COVID-19?
A. While we don’t print death totals every day, they are still included in many articles regarding the pandemic, usually more than once a week.
Q. What number would I call to get into HUD housing?
A. In Waterloo, to become a Section 8 participant, fill out an application to be put on a waiting list. Applications are taken in person by appointment at the Housing Authority office on Thursdays only, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment to apply, call (319) 233-0201 and speak with the waiting list coordinator. When the tenant’s name comes to the top of the waiting list, the tenant is briefed if eligible.
Q. How many charging stations for electric cars are in Waterloo?
A. According to chargehub.com, Waterloo has nine public charging station ports. There are two MidAmerican Energy charging stations for electric cars in Waterloo — one at City Hall, 225 Commercial St., and the other is at the Waterloo Hy-Vee at 1422 Flammang Drive.
Q. How can I look up someone’s property tax rate online?
A. In Black Hawk County, you can find out how much tax a property owner paid in the last year for which data is available on the county assessor’s website at www2.co.black-hawk.ia.us/website/bhmap/viewer.htm. You can search by address, subdivision or a few other metrics.
Q: Where does Cedar Falls take their Styrofoam to recycle? How is it recycled? Why can’t Waterloo do the same?
A. According to Cedar Falls, Styrofoam — known generically as expanded polystyrene foam — is collected and heat densified at the city’s recycling center. That process creates a “glass like product” that Republic Services then resells for use in various consumer products like outdoor furniture and CD cases, or it can be processed back into expanded polystyrene foam, according to communication specialist Amanda Huisman.
Q. What happened to Benny Hill?
A. British comedian Bennie Hill died at the age of 68 on April 20, 1992. The cause of death was recorded as coronary thrombosis.
