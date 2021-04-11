What is The Courier’s position on “cancel culture?” Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why does your paper no longer print deaths from COVID-19?

A. While we don’t print death totals every day, they are still included in many articles regarding the pandemic, usually more than once a week.

Q. What number would I call to get into HUD housing?

A. In Waterloo, to become a Section 8 participant, fill out an application to be put on a waiting list. Applications are taken in person by appointment at the Housing Authority office on Thursdays only, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment to apply, call (319) 233-0201 and speak with the waiting list coordinator. When the tenant’s name comes to the top of the waiting list, the tenant is briefed if eligible.

Q. How many charging stations for electric cars are in Waterloo?

A. According to chargehub.com, Waterloo has nine public charging station ports. There are two MidAmerican Energy charging stations for electric cars in Waterloo — one at City Hall, 225 Commercial St., and the other is at the Waterloo Hy-Vee at 1422 Flammang Drive.

Q. How can I look up someone’s property tax rate online?