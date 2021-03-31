What is the Black population in Waverly? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I got a letter from CFU about the freeze down in Texas that my bill would go up over $500! Is this an issue with poorly managed utilities? How on earth can I be responsible to pay such a large amount when I am in Iowa?
A. Even though our utilities were weatherized against sub-freezing temperatures, Texas wasn't -- and places like Cedar Falls Utilities (and MidAmerican Energy and many others) buy a lot of natural gas from Texas, which produces the most natural gas in the U.S. When the cold temperatures there disrupted that, production dropped by 45% in Texas during the week ending Feb. 13, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
At the same time production was cut nearly in half, natural gas was in high demand due to cold temperatures across much of the U.S., and that combination lead to prices spiking enormously for five days straight. CFU largely paid that out of their reserves, and along with other utility companies expect to make that up from their customers over the next several months.
It's possible that you can get some help with your utility bills. The recently passed American Rescue Plan allocated $4.5 billion to go toward LIHEAP, which helps people pay for home heating and cooling costs. You can apply for LIHEAP in Black Hawk County by calling Operation Threshold in Waterloo at 291-2065, or in Buchanan County by calling Operation Threshold in Independence at 334-6081. In Bremer County, call the Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation in Waverly at 352-4532.
Q. Now that the Cedar Falls poultry ordinance has passed, will people be butchering them on their property?
A. The ordinance still says no one can butcher or otherwise process "any animal or fowl on public property or, within the sensory perception of any person not on the same premises, on private property." Cedar Falls director of community development Stephanie Houk Sheetz said city staff has generally advised people that means they're only able to butcher them in a "closed garage or shed."
Q. What is the Black population in Waverly, not counting the students at Wartburg?
A. The Black population is estimated at 2% in the city of Waverly, compared to 1.2% in Bremer County, according to the U.S. Census estimates for 2019. The Black population in Black Hawk County is 9.7%, while in Cedar Falls it is 2.5% and in Waterloo is at 16.7%.
Wartburg is estimated to have a 4.1% Black student population. According to the Census Bureau's official residence criteria for 2020, college students are counted at their "usual residence" as of the date of the census, meaning if they're living there and sleeping there "most of the time," it's their home.
Q. What is the contact address for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson?
A. According to hinson.house.gov, you may mail the congresswoman a letter at her Washington, D.C., office at 1429 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; or try her Waterloo office at 521A Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Q. How many are Republicans, Democrats, how many are active, non active in The League of Women Voters? May you supply me with contact information?
A. We're not exactly sure what you're asking, but we can get you the contact information for the local chapter. Visit the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties at lwvbhb.org, or email the chapter's president, Cherie Dargan, at cheriedargan@gmail.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.