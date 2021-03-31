What is the Black population in Waverly? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I got a letter from CFU about the freeze down in Texas that my bill would go up over $500! Is this an issue with poorly managed utilities? How on earth can I be responsible to pay such a large amount when I am in Iowa?

A. Even though our utilities were weatherized against sub-freezing temperatures, Texas wasn't -- and places like Cedar Falls Utilities (and MidAmerican Energy and many others) buy a lot of natural gas from Texas, which produces the most natural gas in the U.S. When the cold temperatures there disrupted that, production dropped by 45% in Texas during the week ending Feb. 13, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

At the same time production was cut nearly in half, natural gas was in high demand due to cold temperatures across much of the U.S., and that combination lead to prices spiking enormously for five days straight. CFU largely paid that out of their reserves, and along with other utility companies expect to make that up from their customers over the next several months.