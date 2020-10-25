What is Mr. Food’s pumpkin pecan cobbler recipe? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Is it legal to have a bat in your house as a pet?

A. The city of Waterloo allows nondomestic animals that are known to be dangerous — such as bats — to be kept in houses as pets, but they must be registered with an animal control officer, the police department and the Humane Society, according to city code.

If the bat poses a threat to the public, it can be killed by city officials, and the owner will be responsible for costs.

The bat must be restrained on the owner’s property, housed or stabled in a way that prevents the animal from putting people in fear of attack. Any bat bites or attacks must be reported to the health department, police department or animal control. Veterinarians must report any known or suspected rabies infections to the health department.

Q. At what age can you apply for Social Security?