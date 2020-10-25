What is Mr. Food’s pumpkin pecan cobbler recipe? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. What is Mr. Food’s pumpkin pecan cobbler recipe?
A. Here it is:
What you’ll need
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup pure pumpkin
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups hot water
What to do
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, the pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and salt; mix well and set aside.
3. In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin, butter, milk, and vanilla; mix well. Pour pumpkin mixture into flour mixture and stir until combined. Pour batter into baking dish.
4. In a small bowl, combine pecans, brown sugar, and remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar; mix well. Sprinkle nut mixture over batter.
5. Slowly pour hot water over the top; do not stir. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until center is set. Serve warm or cold.
Q. Is it legal to have a bat in your house as a pet?
A. The city of Waterloo allows nondomestic animals that are known to be dangerous — such as bats — to be kept in houses as pets, but they must be registered with an animal control officer, the police department and the Humane Society, according to city code.
If the bat poses a threat to the public, it can be killed by city officials, and the owner will be responsible for costs.
The bat must be restrained on the owner’s property, housed or stabled in a way that prevents the animal from putting people in fear of attack. Any bat bites or attacks must be reported to the health department, police department or animal control. Veterinarians must report any known or suspected rabies infections to the health department.
Q. At what age can you apply for Social Security?
A. According to the Social Security Administration: “You can start receiving your Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62. However, you are entitled to full benefits when you reach your full retirement age. If you delay taking your benefits from your full retirement age up to age 70, your benefit amount will increase. If you start receiving benefits early, your benefits are reduced a small percent for each month before your full retirement age.” Check ssa.gov for more details.
Q. I just got a 6-week-old kitten. Can you give some tips on litter training?
A. Most kittens naturally understand what the litter box is for when you put them in it. But for such a young cat, vets say to make sure you are using a shallow box with low sides, easy for the kitten to get into — you might even want to use a cardboard tray for a little while. Also make sure the box is in a location that’s easy for the animal to access. Use positive reinforcement when he or she gets it right, and make sure to keep the box clean.
Q. Do atheists get together once a week like Christians do? If so, where do they congregate?
A. There are occasional news reports of atheist churches, with gatherings for community and for discussion. But our understanding is that no, most atheists don’t have regular gatherings.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
