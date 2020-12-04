What is a one-horse open sleigh? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, provided this statement: “When we initially moved to virtual in March, some of the major issues that consistently came up were lack of support on-site to troubleshoot issues with connecting students for virtual learning and lack of adequate internet access at home. Based on the continuous virtual learning model we employed during this five-day period before and after the Thanksgiving break, which was drastically different from the model that we employed in the Spring, we wanted to make sure that we addressed these concerns. Based on the initial feedback we received, we have teachers and staff engaging at high levels with students, minimal issues with students connecting (due to us prioritizing providing internet access at home), staff getting immediate support from administration and colleagues and ensuring classes are adequately covered.” Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools, provided this statement: “Similar to our Virtual Campus, teachers in Cedar Falls were provided the flexibility of doing virtual teaching at a location that best suited their needs to provide a high level of learning and teaching.”