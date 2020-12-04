What is a one-horse open sleigh? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. With the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools going virtual, why do Waterloo school teachers have to report to the school but CF teachers don’t have to?
A. Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, provided this statement: “When we initially moved to virtual in March, some of the major issues that consistently came up were lack of support on-site to troubleshoot issues with connecting students for virtual learning and lack of adequate internet access at home. Based on the continuous virtual learning model we employed during this five-day period before and after the Thanksgiving break, which was drastically different from the model that we employed in the Spring, we wanted to make sure that we addressed these concerns. Based on the initial feedback we received, we have teachers and staff engaging at high levels with students, minimal issues with students connecting (due to us prioritizing providing internet access at home), staff getting immediate support from administration and colleagues and ensuring classes are adequately covered.” Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools, provided this statement: “Similar to our Virtual Campus, teachers in Cedar Falls were provided the flexibility of doing virtual teaching at a location that best suited their needs to provide a high level of learning and teaching.”
Q. How much does it cost to put an obituary in the Courier?
A. For information on placing an obituary, please call our obituary line at (641) 421-0555.
Q. Is there a number to call when businesses are not following COVID regulations?
A. There is not a local phone number designated for complaints about businesses not following COVID-19 regulations.
At a Nov. 16 Waterloo City Council meeting, council member Sharon Juon suggested putting a list on the city website that includes businesses that do not comply with the city's mask mandate. However, the suggestion was not considered on the formal agenda, and no decision was made.
Residents who feel businesses are not in compliance with state guidance can file complaints with the Iowa Office of the Attorney General. The state office can be reached at 888-777-4590 or consumer@ag.iowa.gov. Residents who want to file complaints about restaurants, bars or events with alcohol can use an online form provided by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. The Alcoholic Beverages Division can be contacted at 866-469-2223.
Residents can contact local officials to discuss concerns. Contact information for Waterloo City Council members is on the city website. The Black Hawk County supervisors also have contact information available online. The county health department can be reached at 319-291-2413.
Q. What is a one-horse open sleigh? What does it look like?
A. It's an open-air sled pulled through the snow by a single horse, whose passengers are probably singing and having fun. The horse's name may or may not be Bob. That's still up for debate.
