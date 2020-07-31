What is a coronavirus contact tracer, and why does Black Hawk Co. want to do it?

"This is why, right now, it's so critical for us to have the resources and personnel," she said.

Why does Black Hawk County want to take the job back?

The only tracing the county has been taking on since late April has been cases in long-term care facilities, Pikora told the Board of Health on Wednesday.

They rely on the state for all all other information -- cases that occurred together, workplace exposures and more. But the county doesn't get all of the data it wants, and doesn't have control over what data gets collected in the first place, let alone passed along.

"Really, the importance of the information gathered during those case investigations -- going through exposures, figuring out symptom history -- can't be overstated," Pikora said.

As area schools, colleges and the University of Northern Iowa bring students back to class, Pikora worries cases could balloon, but county health officials won't know when or where if IDPH continues to take the lead on tracing.

"The knowledge of our community, the connections to our community, means we have a better understanding of what trends mean locally," he said.