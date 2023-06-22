WATERLOO — The Ivy Trellis, 200 E. Fourth St., occupies what is probably the best retail corner in downtown Waterloo. Two large windows – one facing East Fourth, the second looking onto Sycamore – offer attractive, seasonal merchandise vignettes.

Stepping inside the card and gift shop, customers are welcomed like old friends. They can browse displays to their heart’s content, thumb through reams of Hallmark cards and make their purchases. (You might be breaking a law if you leave without buying a handful of sea salt caramels.)

“Small business is part of the vitality of downtown Waterloo,” said Mary Heller, 73, Ivy Trellis owner. “Downtown Waterloo is crying for more retail. When people shop here, they usually visit all the other stores, too, stop and eat at one of the restaurants, or grab a cup of coffee at the coffee shop.

“More retail means people will spend more time downtown. We all feed off each other. If we have a break in that chain, it hurts all of us.”

Born and raised in Waterloo, Heller spent her Saturdays people-watching from the Black’s Department Store mezzanine while her mom worked downtown.

“Downtown Waterloo was in its heyday. It’s hard to imagine all the retail stores lining both sides of the street. It was mind-boggling,” she recalled.

A graduate of West High School, Heller built a wealth of retail experience from an early age, including stints at JC Penney, Walker Shoe Store and Homestead House. “I fell in love with retail. It’s what I wanted to do.”

At 50, Heller decided to open her own shop, The Ivy Trellis, in Mitchell Plaza at Ninth Street and Mitchell Avenue. “I got a late start,” she said, smiling. Her husband, David, is retired from John Deere and has been supportive of her business. They have two sons, Jason and Jeremy, and two grandsons through Jeremy’s recent marriage.

After nearly a decade, Heller moved her shop to a location on Main Street in Cedar Falls and, later, at Washington and Fifth streets. Health issues forced her to close the doors in Cedar Falls about nine years later.

“I didn’t want to quit but wondered about the difficulties of continuing in business. I also had a five-year contract with the landlord. It was time to sign again, there was my health and the rent was expensive. I just couldn’t commit to another five years,” Heller said.

After recovering from her second back surgery, Heller suddenly realized she wasn’t ready to retire.

“I decided to look at locations in downtown Waterloo, and talked with Dave Deeds at JSA Development. Waterloo looked so much nicer than it had in years. I saw bars and restaurants, but not a lot of retail. I saw this place on the corner and thought it was a great location.”

When the space became available in September 2018, she signed on the dotted line. The Ivy Trellis opened at its new location that year, just in time for the Christmas holiday season. Heller will celebrate her fifth anniversary on East Fourth Street in October.

“I saw the potential in downtown. At my age, I’m never going to move again,” Heller explained.

“I like small business. It’s the personal connection with customers. You know them, recognize them in when they come into the shop. You have a more enjoyable relationship with your customers. That’s what I enjoy.”

COVID dealt a serious economic blow to retail businesses in 2020, including The Ivy Trellis. Heller is blunt about the struggles.

“When you have a card shop with gifts, you don’t always have the highest sales. You can’t count on cards alone to make your bottom line. You need more, and you have to watch your outgoing expenses – rent, utilities, merchandise, payroll, taxes.

“Small business is a struggle and we struggled even in Cedar Falls. You don’t always see it because there’s always someone in the wings, entrepreneurs who want to take that space and open a business. But if you can’t afford the overhead, if you can’t afford the rent, you won’t be in business long,” Heller said.

“As far as retail right now, I feel like we’re not pulling in enough business, even though we have customers coming in and shopping. But, all-in-all, Iowa is a great place to live. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

Although Heller keeps an eye on state, regional and national issues, her particular focus is on her own backyard.

“At the state and national levels, people get elected to office and get complacent. They lose contact with the average, everyday person. They need a reality check,” she said.

Watching as blocks of downtown Waterloo continue to be renovated for urban living and commercial businesses has been exciting, Heller said, but more needs to be done. She strongly encourages city leaders to work harder to attract new retailers and do more to develop the riverfront closer to downtown Waterloo.

“I want our city to be successful, but sometimes I feel like I’m talking to a brick wall. It can get a little frustrating,” Heller explained. “It seems there’s no structured approach to supporting small businesses.

“That’s the biggest challenge, is getting the city to realize they have to do something different if they want retail business to open downtown.”

For example, Heller is in favor of jettisoning parking meters for two-hour free parking, similar to other downtown communities like Cedar Falls. She would also like to see a parking ramp fee reduction for people who work downtown.

“I’ve had customers get $10 tickets for overtime parking and they tell me they won’t be back. Small businesses are losing dollars. City government needs to come up with a parking solution if they want the downtown to attract visitors and be successful,” Heller said.

At the state level, Heller admits she’s not a big fan of Gov. Kim Reynolds, but she was pleased with the new property tax law, House File 718, approved by the Iowa Legislature with near-unanimous support. She calls it “an important and good thing because seniors who want to stay in their homes need help.”

The bill limits the amount of new property tax revenue growth that local governments can use in their budgets. It also provides new property tax exemptions for Iowans age 65 and older and for military veterans.

Heller considers herself an independent who is “middle-of-the-road” politically. “I try to look at both sides of an issue and vote for the person I think will do the best job.”

That said, she voiced concerns about the federal government overstepping its boundaries “when it comes to personal rights and freedoms and free speech. That’s why we live in this country, to have freedoms and to be able to put forth our opinions without someone telling us we can’t speak our minds.”

