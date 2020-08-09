'What happened to Robert Goulet?' Call the Courier for Aug. 9, 2020

A. It’s actually the distributors charging the fee. Under Iowa’s 1979 bottle bill, distributors charge retailers 5 cents for every can and bottle they stock, so retailers are paying that to the distributors. Retailers like Fareway get that money back when customers then buy pop and beer, paying that 5-cent deposit to the retailer. A customer would receive their money back from that deposit when they return their empty cans and bottles. Distributors then pay retailers 6 cents for each can and bottle they receive back from retailers. Fareway has made a choice to remove the last two steps from that equation, forgoing that extra penny handling fee in the name of “health and safety for employees and customers,” according to a spokesperson. But though it may make economic sense for the grocery chain, it may be running afoul of the law and could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. However, it’s up to local authorities to enforce the law, and they’ve so far chosen not to do so.