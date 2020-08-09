'What happened to Robert Goulet?' Call the Courier for Aug. 9, 2020

Q. How many international students does the University of Northern Iowa have? Could you be specific?
A. Last fall, 385 students from 60 countries were enrolled at UNI.
Q. Why is COVID-19 considered pre-existing? It was listed as such on Greenfield’s latest commercial.
A. We couldn’t find any recent ad by U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield that said having coronavirus was a pre-existing condition. She talks about pre-existing conditions in a recent video ad, “Affordable,” where she says she would “fight to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions,” but there was no mention of COVID-19. That ad came out June 29.
Q. Are the two men who played Miles and Stan on the “Golden Girls” still alive?
A. No. Herb Edelman, who play Stan, died in 1996, and Harold Gould, who played Miles, died in 2010.
Q. How many bills has Joni Ernst put before the House or Senate?
A. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, being in the Senate, hasn’t sponsored any bills before the U.S. House of Representatives, of course. But since she was elected in 2016, she has sponsored 91 bills and co-sponsored 534 bills, not including amendments or resolutions.
Q. Shouldn’t Fareway stop charging a nickel on can deposits if they aren’t going to take the empty cans?
A. It’s actually the distributors charging the fee. Under Iowa’s 1979 bottle bill, distributors charge retailers 5 cents for every can and bottle they stock, so retailers are paying that to the distributors. Retailers like Fareway get that money back when customers then buy pop and beer, paying that 5-cent deposit to the retailer. A customer would receive their money back from that deposit when they return their empty cans and bottles. Distributors then pay retailers 6 cents for each can and bottle they receive back from retailers. Fareway has made a choice to remove the last two steps from that equation, forgoing that extra penny handling fee in the name of “health and safety for employees and customers,” according to a spokesperson. But though it may make economic sense for the grocery chain, it may be running afoul of the law and could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. However, it’s up to local authorities to enforce the law, and they’ve so far chosen not to do so.
Q. How can I register to vote with COVID being so rampant?
A. The safest (and easiest) way is online at sos.iowa.gov, where you’ll be taken to the Iowa DOT website to fill out a form. You’ll need your driver’s license or identification card number at the ready.
Q. What happened to Robert Goulet? Is he still alive? If so, what state is his health in and how old is he?
A. The veteran singer and actor died in October 2007 of pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 73. In tribute to his long career, that month Broadway theater marquees were dimmed for one minute, and on Nov. 9, 2007, the day of his funeral, Las Vegas honored Goulet by closing the Las Vegas Strip for his funeral procession.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
