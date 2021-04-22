What happened to Lou Dobbs' TV show? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Whatever happened to the Lou Dobbs Show on Fox?
A. Dobbs was taken off the air by Fox Business Network in early February. According to industry insiders, many advertisers didn't want to be associated with his far-right content, so although his show was the highest-rated program on a low-rated network, it was a money loser. The last straw came when Dobbs was named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by voting technology company Smartmatic, which accused Dobbs of having been "one of the primary proponents" of a "disinformation campaign" against Smartmatic.
Q. When did it become legal to advertise prescription drugs on TV? What would it take to go back to those times?
A. Direct-to-consumer advertising of drugs has been legal in the USA since 1985, but only really took off in 1997 when the Food and Drug Administration eased rules requiring companies to offer a detailed list of side effects. The courts have ruled product advertisements are a form of commercial free speech, so banning the ads would be difficult.
Q. Could President Biden declare a national emergency on the southern border for as long as needed?
A. Possibly. President Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border Feb. 19, 2019, and was immediately challenged in federal court by California and 16 other states on separation of powers grounds. While some lower courts blocked the diversion of Defense Department funds for use building a border wall, some appellate courts ruled in the administration's favor, and the issue was still tied up in the courts when Biden rescinded the declaration in January.
Q. Where can I go to find what an area looked like in Waterloo back in the late 1800s?
A. Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St., is the place to start. If you're looking for something specific, check with the museum's archivist. The Waterloo Public Library reference desk can help you locate books on Waterloo history. (Or if you're at Waterfalls Car Wash on San Marnan Drive, you can study the historical photos as you're waiting for your car).
Q. What are the words to the Hy-Vee commercial?
A. There are several Hy-Vee commercials featuring different lyrics to "Our House" that can be found on YouTube. Lyrics are altered to fit whatever the grocery store is promoting. The original song is the 1983 hit "Our House" by the British ska band Madness.
Q. Why was Dubuque’s Ironman homecoming printed in your paper, but not Waterloo’s?
Q. Why did KWWL cover the Ironmen Battalion coming home and you all didn’t?
A. The Courier printed stories and photos from two recent homecomings at Waterloo Regional Airport but none from Dubuque. On April 8 we printed a story and several photos when 100 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from Charlie Company, part of the 1st Battalion of the 133rd Infantry Regiment — the Ironman Battalion — arrived in Waterloo, returning from a more than 10-month deployment in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. On April 13, we printed an A1 photo and a montage of several photos on A8 of about 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard returning from the same deployment.
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
Homecoming 2
Homecoming 3
Homecoming 4
Homecoming 5
Homecoming 6
Homecoming 7
Homecoming 8
Homecoming 9
Homecoming 10
Homecoming 11
Homecoming 12
Homecoming 13
Homecoming 14
Homecoming 15
Homecoming 16
Homecoming 17
Homecoming 18
Homecoming 19
Homecoming 20
Homecoming 21
Homecoming 22
Homecoming 23
Homecoming 24
Homecoming 25
Homecoming 26
Homecoming 27
Homecoming 28
Homecoming 29
Homecoming 30
Homecoming 31
Homecoming 32
Homecoming 33
Homecoming 34
Homecoming 35
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.