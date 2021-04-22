What happened to Lou Dobbs' TV show? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Whatever happened to the Lou Dobbs Show on Fox?

A. Dobbs was taken off the air by Fox Business Network in early February. According to industry insiders, many advertisers didn't want to be associated with his far-right content, so although his show was the highest-rated program on a low-rated network, it was a money loser. The last straw came when Dobbs was named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by voting technology company Smartmatic, which accused Dobbs of having been "one of the primary proponents" of a "disinformation campaign" against Smartmatic.

Q. When did it become legal to advertise prescription drugs on TV? What would it take to go back to those times?

A. Direct-to-consumer advertising of drugs has been legal in the USA since 1985, but only really took off in 1997 when the Food and Drug Administration eased rules requiring companies to offer a detailed list of side effects. The courts have ruled product advertisements are a form of commercial free speech, so banning the ads would be difficult.

Q. Could President Biden declare a national emergency on the southern border for as long as needed?