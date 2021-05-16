What happened to Christopher King from KGAN? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool, then cut and serve.

Q. When was the last time cicadas were in Iowa?

A. The only cicadas bugging eastern Iowans this year will be annual cicadas, the green or black cicadas that make noise during summer’s dog days from July to first frost.

The last big brood of periodical cicadas in Iowa (Brood III) emerged in 2014 in a region that extends from Ledges State Park near Boone, down the Des Moines river valley all the way to Missouri.

Northeast Iowa had a periodical cicada emergence in 2007, slated to reappear in 2024. But surveys in 2007 also showed that periodical cicadas are mostly gone from the state.

Q. I heard President Biden say thousands of state and federal workers have been laid off due to the pandemic. Do you have numbers for state and federal workers laid off in Iowa?

A. According to Iowa Workforce Development, there were 251,500 employees at all levels of government in Iowa in April 2021, a drop of 12,400 from March 2020, when there were 263,900 government workers at the advent of the pandemic.

