What happened to Christopher King from KGAN? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Did the Burger King on Jefferson Street close permanently and when did it close?
A. The restaurant is still open, serving until 10 p.m.in the dining room and 11 p.m. at the drive-thru.
Q. Is Chubby Checker still alive?
A. Born Ernest Evans on Oct. 3, 1941, Chubby Checker, the rock ‘n’ roll singer best know for his hit cover of the song “The Twist” is still with us.
Q. The other day I was driving on Fletcher and Black Hawk Road and a helicopter was going very low, treetop level, over by Hope Martin Park. I was wondering what that could be?
A. Perhaps it was a training exercise for soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s Aviation Support Facility in Waterloo. There reportedly have been several exercises in recent days. Other possibilities include law enforcement or a medical transport helicopter.
Q. What happened to Christopher King from KGAN?
A. He’s now working for the CBS affiliate in Atlanta, according to his social media.
Q. Please print Mr. Food’s recipe for graham cracker cake.
A. Here it is:
What You’ll Need
2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened, divided
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 (13.5-ounce) package graham cracker crumbs
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup milk
5 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat 1-1/2 sticks butter and the granulated sugar 3 to 4 minutes or until creamy. Add graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, milk, eggs, and vanilla, and beat until well mixed. Stir in coconut and pecans until well mixed, then spread batter into baking dish.
Melt remaining half stick butter in microwave. In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, confectioners’ sugar, and pineapple until well mixed; pour evenly over batter.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool, then cut and serve.
Q. When was the last time cicadas were in Iowa?
A. The only cicadas bugging eastern Iowans this year will be annual cicadas, the green or black cicadas that make noise during summer’s dog days from July to first frost.
The last big brood of periodical cicadas in Iowa (Brood III) emerged in 2014 in a region that extends from Ledges State Park near Boone, down the Des Moines river valley all the way to Missouri.
Northeast Iowa had a periodical cicada emergence in 2007, slated to reappear in 2024. But surveys in 2007 also showed that periodical cicadas are mostly gone from the state.
Q. I heard President Biden say thousands of state and federal workers have been laid off due to the pandemic. Do you have numbers for state and federal workers laid off in Iowa?
A. According to Iowa Workforce Development, there were 251,500 employees at all levels of government in Iowa in April 2021, a drop of 12,400 from March 2020, when there were 263,900 government workers at the advent of the pandemic.
