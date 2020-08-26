What exactly is socialism? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When is the Trump health care plan going to roll out?
A: Since he was a presidential candidate, President Donald Trump has been promising a “fantastic” new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. But in the 3½ years since he has yet to deliver. Trump has promised an Obamacare replacement plan five times so far this year, always said to be just a few weeks away. So far, no further word or timetable for its appearance.
Q: Did the Russians recently have a bounty on American soldiers?
A: U.S. intelligence officials said Russian operatives secretly offered cash payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops, including Americans in Afghanistan, according to multiple news media reports. The New York Times first reported the matter, noting President Trump and other top administration figures were briefed on the issue in March. White House officials denied that, saying evidence behind the allegations did not meet the standard to require a presidential level intelligence briefing. Despite those denials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in August he warned Russia against offering bounties for killing Americans in Afghanistan. Russian officials have denied the charges.
Q: What is the latest information on the stimulus package?
A: Congress is on vacation until September, so unless leaders call members back to Washington for an emergency session, nothing will happen until then. Some stimulus package is expected to pass eventually. Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion plan in the House in May. Republicans in the Senate countered with a $1 trillion plan at the end of July. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have offered to trim their proposal by $1 trillion, but rejected any smaller stimulus. In mid-August, Senate Republicans floated a scaled-back $500 billion stimulus bill.
Q: What exactly is socialism?
A: According to Merriam-Webster: It refers to a system of social organization in which private property and the distribution of income are subject to state control, but the term has been interpreted in widely diverging ways, ranging from statist to libertarian, from Marxist to liberal. In the modern era, “pure” socialism has been seen only rarely and usually briefly in a few Communist regimes. Far more common are systems of social democracy, now often referred to as democratic socialism, in which extensive state regulation, with limited state ownership, has been employed by democratically elected governments (as in Sweden and Denmark) in the belief that it produces a fair distribution of income without impairing economic growth.
Q: What TV station did Ashley Hinson used to work for?
A: Prior to serving in the Iowa House, Hinson was a reporter for KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland, WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, and KAMC-TV in Lubbock in her home state of Texas.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.