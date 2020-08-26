What exactly is socialism? Your Call the Courier questions answered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: When is the Trump health care plan going to roll out?

A: Since he was a presidential candidate, President Donald Trump has been promising a “fantastic” new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. But in the 3½ years since he has yet to deliver. Trump has promised an Obamacare replacement plan five times so far this year, always said to be just a few weeks away. So far, no further word or timetable for its appearance.

Q: Did the Russians recently have a bounty on American soldiers?

A: U.S. intelligence officials said Russian operatives secretly offered cash payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops, including Americans in Afghanistan, according to multiple news media reports. The New York Times first reported the matter, noting President Trump and other top administration figures were briefed on the issue in March. White House officials denied that, saying evidence behind the allegations did not meet the standard to require a presidential level intelligence briefing. Despite those denials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in August he warned Russia against offering bounties for killing Americans in Afghanistan. Russian officials have denied the charges.

Q: What is the latest information on the stimulus package?