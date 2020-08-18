What does the term 'woke' mean? Your Call the Courier questions answered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Where in Waterloo can I find a street map for Waterloo and Cedar Falls?

A. We haven’t seen one for sale in a convenience store or drug store in some time; many people check maps on their phones or use a GPS now. You can try to order one online; maps for Waterloo-Cedar Falls are listed on amazon.com and walmart.com, although both are currently out of stock. If readers know of a local spot where print maps are available, please let us know, and we’ll update this.

Q. I read the governor’s article online about how districts cannot enforce kids to wear a mask at school, but just read from the Waterloo School District that they plan to open and are requiring masks. Which is it and can they do that?

A. Gov. Kim Reynolds left the ultimate decision on mask requirements to individual schools, but wearing a mask is not a statewide mandate, although many Iowans are urging the governor to make it a mandate.

Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas said the district will “work with students and families to ensure masks are worn and will address behavior concerns following our current practices and policies.”

Q. My grandfather was a Seabee in World War II, and his rank was S1. What does that stand for?