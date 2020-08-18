What does the term 'woke' mean? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Where in Waterloo can I find a street map for Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A. We haven’t seen one for sale in a convenience store or drug store in some time; many people check maps on their phones or use a GPS now. You can try to order one online; maps for Waterloo-Cedar Falls are listed on amazon.com and walmart.com, although both are currently out of stock. If readers know of a local spot where print maps are available, please let us know, and we’ll update this.
Q. I read the governor’s article online about how districts cannot enforce kids to wear a mask at school, but just read from the Waterloo School District that they plan to open and are requiring masks. Which is it and can they do that?
A. Gov. Kim Reynolds left the ultimate decision on mask requirements to individual schools, but wearing a mask is not a statewide mandate, although many Iowans are urging the governor to make it a mandate.
Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas said the district will “work with students and families to ensure masks are worn and will address behavior concerns following our current practices and policies.”
Q. My grandfather was a Seabee in World War II, and his rank was S1. What does that stand for?
A. S1 stands for seaman 1st class in the U.S. Navy.
Q. What is the phone number for the University of Northern Iowa maintenance department?
A. Call UNI Facilities Management at 273-4400.
Q, What did the initials of NAACP originally stand for?
It stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Q. Where is the Veterans Memorial Hall located in Waterloo?
A. It’s at 655 Cedar St.
Q: How can I pay for my dog license if the building is closed?
A: In Waterloo, Animal Control will come to your house and issue the license. Call 883-0797 and have proof of rabies shots.
Q. How old would Biden be if he were inaugurated for a second term?
A. He would be 82 in January 2025.
Q. Is Sturgis Falls canceled this year?
A. Yes. In a statement on the festival website, board president Jay Stoddard said, “Our concern for the health and welfare of all our patrons, vendors, participants and the many volunteers who help support the annual summer tradition is our focus.” The theme “Visions of Summer” with dignitaries James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals and James and Leanna Zimmer as host and hostess will be postponed until June 25-27, 2021.
Q. Was Vincent Hemenway, the recent homicide victim in Waterloo, related to Courier Local News Editor Meta Hemenway-Forbes?
A. Yes.
Q. What does the term ‘woke’ mean?
A. From the Oxford English Dictionary: “Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: Alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice." Another explanation from The Urban Dictionary: "Being woke means being aware … knowing what’s going on in the community (related to racism and social injustice)."
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
