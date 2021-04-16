What does “Jim Crow” mean? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What does the phrase “Jim Crow” mean?

A. Jim Crow laws were a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation and discrimination. They were named for a Black minstrel show character.

Q. Will you please explain to the people what a filibuster means? Is it a law? Where does it come from?

A. To “filibuster” means to delay action on a bill or other issue by talking. Under Senate rules, a filibuster can only be stopped if 60 senators vote to end debate in a process called cloture. The filibuster is not in the Constitution, and can be scrapped by the party in the majority, but survives because both parties know they will inevitably find themselves in the minority. Although not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, long-winded Senate speeches became an increasingly common tactic in the 19th century. Notoriously, filibusters were used by Southern senators who sought to block civil rights laws.

Q. I had my two COVID vaccine shots. Does it affect me donating blood? Will it deplete my antibodies?