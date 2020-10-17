What do I do if someone from a church rings my doorbell? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What is being built on the corner of Maynard and Greenhill?

A. A new housing subdivision is being built at that location, which will include 22-24 new units in the form of 10-12 new twin homes, said community planning director Noel Anderson. The development was approved by the City Council.

Q. What is being constructed on Maynard and South Hackett Road?

A. A new housing subdivision approved by City Council is being built with 22-24 new units in the form of 20-13 new twin homes, said Noel Anderson, community planning director.

Q. Has the Kimball Ridge building been sold yet? Wasn't it supposed to be torn down?

A. Mercy One is looking at other options for the site, but community planning director Noel Anderson said no other options "appear presently." He said eventual demolition will take "many steps" — including relocating tenants from the building and disconnecting utilities. He added that redevelopment of the location "will be exciting in the near future."

Q. In the last month, how much revenue has the city of Waterloo made off of the red light/speed cameras?