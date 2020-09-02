What direction should a ceiling fan run? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: A good explanation from a recent ABC News report: It “refers to the rules, practices and customs once rooted in law. These may have changed over time, resulting in a facade of ‘equality,’ but the residual effects reverberate throughout entire societal systems, said Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute at Emory University. For example, while redlining — a multifaceted practice of denying financial, government and other services to people in certain neighborhoods or communities based on race or ethnicity — is illegal, the homes in those communities, as a result of that long-standing practice, often haven’t appreciated at the same rate as in white suburban communities, sociology and policy experts said. This means that when people of color who live in redlined communities get ready to sell their homes, they receive far less in proceeds and have far less capital to leverage. Additionally, these communities tend to have a lower tax base and as a result, their schools have fewer resources to educate children of color. That puts those communities’ kids behind their white peers academically. … Redlining represents systemic racism in that ‘there was collusion between different systems — the removing of resources by financial systems, disinvestment by city governments, benign neglect, banks had to be involved, realtors.’”