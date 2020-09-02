What direction should a ceiling fan run? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When does Adventureland close?
A: It’s open weekends through Sept. 27.
Q: What happened to the “Criminal Minds” show?
A: Its last season ended in February.
Q: How do you remove super glue from countertops and a wood table?
A: Some suggestions for the countertop: Hold a small bag of ice to the spill for several minutes; the glue may become brittle, and you can break it right off. If that doesn’t work, acetone may soften it enough that you can scrape it off, but test it on a small spot first — it might stain. Some people have also had luck using vinegar. Acetone can also be used on wood, but use something like a cotton swab or Q-tip to put it on the glue itself, not the wood. It can take the finish off.
Q: Young Arena is open for the Waterloo Black Hawks, youth and adult hockey for at least the last month but no public skate. When do they plan to start that and walking back up?
A: An email asking about this has not been answered; the arena website simply says walking and public skate times are canceled until further notice.
Q: What does systemic racism mean?
A: A good explanation from a recent ABC News report: It “refers to the rules, practices and customs once rooted in law. These may have changed over time, resulting in a facade of ‘equality,’ but the residual effects reverberate throughout entire societal systems, said Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute at Emory University. For example, while redlining — a multifaceted practice of denying financial, government and other services to people in certain neighborhoods or communities based on race or ethnicity — is illegal, the homes in those communities, as a result of that long-standing practice, often haven’t appreciated at the same rate as in white suburban communities, sociology and policy experts said. This means that when people of color who live in redlined communities get ready to sell their homes, they receive far less in proceeds and have far less capital to leverage. Additionally, these communities tend to have a lower tax base and as a result, their schools have fewer resources to educate children of color. That puts those communities’ kids behind their white peers academically. … Redlining represents systemic racism in that ‘there was collusion between different systems — the removing of resources by financial systems, disinvestment by city governments, benign neglect, banks had to be involved, realtors.’”
Q: Is a ceiling fan supposed to run clockwise or counterclockwise?
A: In the summer, use the ceiling fan in the forward or counterclockwise direction, according to the EPA’s Energy Star program. While standing directly under the ceiling fan you should feel a cool breeze. In the winter, reverse the motor and operate the ceiling fan at low speed in the clockwise direction. This produces an updraft, which forces warm air near the ceiling down into the room.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
