What customers can do to address their high heating bill

High heating bills are greeting thousands of MidAmerican Energy and Cedar Falls Utilities customers across the Cedar Valley this winter.

While that reality may leave them feeling down, the utility companies point out there are ways to lessen the blow.

Right now, most customers are paying 50% to 100% more compared with last year’s cold season.

That’s largely due to factors they can’t control. Natural gas demand is outpacing production and what’s in storage, due to the extremely cold temperatures and the pandemic economic recovery.

As a result, market prices are reaching highs not seen since 2008, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and more than double what they were a year ago.

Mike Litterer, CFU director of customer service and business development, points out that January 2022, as compared with January 2021, had 23% more “heating degree days.”

Heating degree days are a measure of how cold the temperature was on a given day or during a period of days. The more extreme the outside cold, the higher the number of degree days.

“Hopefully, once it starts to warm up, the supply will catch up,” said Litterer.

CFU and MidAmerican representatives suggest customers turn down their thermostat at night or when not home, or lower the temperature of their water heater.

Washing clothes with cold water is another idea. In addition, opening the blinds brings in natural sunlight.

Try adding more attic insulation, or fix drafty windows and doors. Have a professional look at the furnace to make sure it’s operating most efficiently, and periodically change its filter.

Assistance programs also are available in cases when customers still fall short on their bill.

Operation Threshold received 8.5% more applications for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program from October 2021 through January 2022 than the same four month period last year, according to Executive Director Barbara Grant.

She chalks it up to more households being eligible because of expanded criteria, but also the uptick in utility costs and overall living expenses. She noted many families are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

When people see what they are paying to heat their home, it’s tough not to be reminded of the winter storm last February that left much of Texas without power for days and sent natural gas prices soaring.

“While natural gas spot prices this season have not exceeded what we saw during last February’s spike, overall winter heating season prices this season have been much higher than last year’s,” said Geoff Greenwood, a spokesperson for MidAmerican.

Both utility companies emphasize they’re not turning a profit on the high market prices. They’re simply passing the cost on to customers.

“What we pay is what we charge,” said Greenwood.

To shield customers from the impact of a volatile market, agreements are in place at both companies to purchase more gas at higher, more stable monthly market prices, rather than at daily ones.

Also, after the February 2021 polar vortex, the two companies spread the impact of the price increases over a year’s time instead of having the customer take on one-time large increases to their bills.

