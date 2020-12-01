What can people do to stop robo calls? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Where can we donate good used clothing besides Goodwill?

A. Trinkets and Togs thrift store in Cedar Falls gladly accepts donations. Eye of the Needle on Falls Avenue also needs clothing -- call (319) 215-6151 for details.

Q. What year did McKinstry School open, what year did it turn into an elementary school and when did it close?

A. It opened in 1953, named in honor of Charles McKinstry, a former president of the Board of Education, according to the Waterloo Community Schools. It was converted from a junior high into an elementary school in 1981, and it closed in December 2009.

Q. Recently I have had retailers ask me for my ZIP code when I use my credit card. I heard on the news that this can somehow be linked to me and put me at greater risk for identity theft. Is that true? Can I refuse and expect them to complete the sale?