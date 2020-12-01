What can people do to stop robo calls? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I see Sen. Grassley got COVID-19. With all the hospitals at capacity, will he receive the treatment he needs?
A. Sen. Charles Grassley reportedly experienced no symptoms, so his treatment involved isolating at home to avoid infecting others with the virus.
Q. Is Joe Biden sworn in as president now? I am confused. He is giving a lot of speeches as of late.
A. President-elect Biden will be sworn in as president at his inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Q. How much stock does President Trump have in the COVID-19 vaccine drug companies?
A. News reports have stated Trump owns some stock in vaccine companies, but they make up an insignificant portion of his portfolio and his total wealth.
Q. When will Young Arena be open for walking?
A. According to arena staff: “Due to current public health concerns and in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within Black Hawk County, public skate and public walking will not be scheduled at this time in the arena.”
Q. What can people do to stop robo calls?
A. Some information from the Federal Trade Commission: “Scammers can use the internet to make calls from all over the world. They don’t care if you’re on the National Do Not Call Registry. That’s why your best defense against unwanted calls is call blocking. Which type of call-blocking or call-labeling technology you use will depend on the phone — whether it’s a mobile, traditional landline, or a home phone that makes calls over the internet (VoIP).” Check https://www.consumer.ftc.gov for advice on how to block calls.
Q. Where can we donate good used clothing besides Goodwill?
A. Trinkets and Togs thrift store in Cedar Falls gladly accepts donations. Eye of the Needle on Falls Avenue also needs clothing -- call (319) 215-6151 for details.
Q. What year did McKinstry School open, what year did it turn into an elementary school and when did it close?
A. It opened in 1953, named in honor of Charles McKinstry, a former president of the Board of Education, according to the Waterloo Community Schools. It was converted from a junior high into an elementary school in 1981, and it closed in December 2009.
Q. Recently I have had retailers ask me for my ZIP code when I use my credit card. I heard on the news that this can somehow be linked to me and put me at greater risk for identity theft. Is that true? Can I refuse and expect them to complete the sale?
A. According to a recent NBC News report, companies usually collect ZIP codes for marketing reasons -- to see where their customers live, to identify potential sites for new stores. But it can also be used to add you to mailing and catalog lists. Identity theft appears to be a more remote threat, but consumer advocates advise you to decline to give it out, and the sale will still be completed. Be aware, though, that some credit card companies do require you to enter your ZIP code to help thwart thieves and prove you are the legal card-holder.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
