What are words to "NCIS" poem? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are they planning on having a Bacon Fest this year?
A. A call to the organizers of previous Cedar Valley Baconfests said the event is no longer taking place.
Q. Are they going to have Irish Fest this year?
A. Iowa Irish Fest is a go for 2021, event organizers announced last week. The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 in and around the newly renovated Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo. The 2020 event went virtual because of COVID-19.
Q. How many presidents have we had that were both father and son? Who were they?
A. There have been two father-son presidential combinations. John Adams, the second U.S. president, and son John Quincy Adams, the sixth president, and George H.W. Bush, 41st president, and George W. Bush the 43rd.
Q. Do I need the star on my driver’s license to travel within the United States?
A. According to the TSA, beginning Oct. 1 every traveler will need to present a REAL ID-compliant license or an acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S.
Q. If you owe federal income tax from past years, will you still get a stimulus check?
A. According to several sources, stimulus money is meant to boost the economy and give a lifeline to those in need, so the IRS will still send you a check even if you're behind on your tax bills.
Q. If a store has a sign that says “Masks required” and a person doesn’t wear one, can the store legally tell the person to leave?
A. In most cases, yes. According to Business Insider, absent a claim of discrimination, stores can eject maskless customers, just as they can enforce “No shirt, no shoes, no service” edicts.
Q. Does the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have aborted fetal cells in it?
A. No. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any aborted fetal cells. All three currently approved vaccines did testing using fetal cell lines. And Johnson & Johnson uses fetal cell lines in vaccine development, confirmation and production. But fetal cell lines are not the same as fetal tissue. Fetal cell lines are grown in a laboratory, descended from cells taken from elective abortions in the 1970s and 1980s. Current fetal cell lines are thousands of generations removed from the original fetal tissue. They do not contain any tissue from a fetus.
Q. On NCIS on March 9, a poem was read when the little girl died. Can you print that poem?
A. The poem is “Epitaph” by author and poet Merrit Malloy.
When I die
Give what’s left of me away
To children
And old men that wait to die.
And if you need to cry,
Cry for your brother
Walking the street beside you.
And when you need me,
Put your arms
Around anyone
And give them
What you need to give to me.
I want to leave you something,
Something better
Than words
Or sounds.
Look for me
In the people I’ve known
Or loved,
And if you cannot give me away,
At least let me live on your eyes
And not on your mind.
You can love me most
By letting
Hands touch hands,
By letting
Bodies touch bodies,
And by letting go
Of children
That need to be free.
Love doesn’t die,
People do.
So, when all that’s left of me
Is love,
Give me away.
I’ll see you at home
In the earth.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
