What are words to "NCIS" poem? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are they planning on having a Bacon Fest this year?

A. A call to the organizers of previous Cedar Valley Baconfests said the event is no longer taking place.

Q. Are they going to have Irish Fest this year?

A. Iowa Irish Fest is a go for 2021, event organizers announced last week. The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 in and around the newly renovated Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo. The 2020 event went virtual because of COVID-19.

Q. How many presidents have we had that were both father and son? Who were they?

A. There have been two father-son presidential combinations. John Adams, the second U.S. president, and son John Quincy Adams, the sixth president, and George H.W. Bush, 41st president, and George W. Bush the 43rd.

Q. Do I need the star on my driver’s license to travel within the United States?

A. According to the TSA, beginning Oct. 1 every traveler will need to present a REAL ID-compliant license or an acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S.

Q. If you owe federal income tax from past years, will you still get a stimulus check?