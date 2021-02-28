What are the titles of Rush Limbaugh’s books? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. When you are told to keep a faucet running due to cold temps, do you keep all faucets running or just one? Does it matter if you have it on warm or cold water?

A. Just one, if it's the right one. If you know where your water comes into your house, turn on a cold water faucet at the other end of the house to allow for water to travel through the entire system. If you aren't sure where the incoming water source is located, setting any faucet to drip will help.

Q. Why did President Biden shut down the pipeline?

A. It’s part of President Biden’s plan to address climate change. Environmentalists opposed the Keystone XL pipeline because of the oil sands crude it would have carried. Producing that oil requires extra processing that emits more of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Native American tribes and landowners in Western states also had been fighting the project since almost as soon as it was unveiled over environmental concerns.

Q. Who is in charge of Iowa’s vaccine distribution?