What are the titles of Rush Limbaugh’s books? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is there a Facebook page or group for our area for "vaccine hunters," or people who stalk nearby pharmacies to get leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses that might otherwise be thrown away?
A. We couldn't find any such pages.
Q. What are the names of Rush Limbaugh’s books?
A. Limbaugh's books include "The Way Things Ought to Be," 1992; "See I Told You So," 1993; and the children's books "Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures With Exceptional Americans," 2013; "Rush Revere and the First Patriots: Time-Travel Adventures With Exceptional Americans," 2014; "Rush Revere and the American Revolution: Time-Travel Adventures With Exceptional Americans," 2014; "Rush Revere and the Star-Spangled Banner: Time-Travel Adventures With Exceptional Americans," 2015; and "Rush Revere and the Presidency: Time-Travel Adventures With Exceptional Americans," 2016.
Q. Why is Ron Steele no longer anchoring the 5 p.m. news?
A. The longtime KWWL anchor is "taking my first very small step toward retirement," he wrote in an August Facebook post announcing the decision. "While this definitely represents a change for me, the time is right." Steele will continue to live anchor the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, he noted, as well as host and produce "The Steele Report," a taped news and public affairs show that airs at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Q. When you are told to keep a faucet running due to cold temps, do you keep all faucets running or just one? Does it matter if you have it on warm or cold water?
A. Just one, if it's the right one. If you know where your water comes into your house, turn on a cold water faucet at the other end of the house to allow for water to travel through the entire system. If you aren't sure where the incoming water source is located, setting any faucet to drip will help.
Q. Why did President Biden shut down the pipeline?
A. It’s part of President Biden’s plan to address climate change. Environmentalists opposed the Keystone XL pipeline because of the oil sands crude it would have carried. Producing that oil requires extra processing that emits more of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Native American tribes and landowners in Western states also had been fighting the project since almost as soon as it was unveiled over environmental concerns.
Q. Who is in charge of Iowa’s vaccine distribution?
A. Ultimately Gov. Kim Reynolds. Vaccine distribution in Iowa is decided by state public health officials, who are using guidance from the federal government. The state has formed an advisory committee of experts to provide guidance. Reynolds has been criticized for not having a statewide registration and call center established to coordinate distribution, but she is also reliant on the federal government to deliver doses. Insufficient allotment of doses has slowed the process of getting vaccines to those eligible to receive it in the early phases of the rollout, but the situation is improving weekly.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.