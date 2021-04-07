What are Iowa's fastest-growing cities? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What are the top fastest growing cities in Iowa?
A. According to HomeSnacks, an online site that combines recent data from the U.S. Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and other sources, here are the following top 10 fastest growing cities in Iowa: Bondurant, Waukee, Grimes, North Liberty, Ankeny, Asbury, Johnston, Altoona, Norwalk and Eldridge.
Q. How much of the border wall was erected when Trump was in office and has it stopped production?
A. A recent FactCheck.Org report stated: According to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol report, the U.S. has constructed 438 miles of “border wall system” under Trump as of Dec. 18. Most of that, 365 miles of it, is replacement for primary or secondary fencing that was dilapidated or of outdated design. In addition, 40 miles of new primary wall and 33 miles of secondary wall have been built in locations where there were no barriers before. So the footprint of the wall is 40 miles longer than it was before Trump took office. The report notes that much of the “replacement” wall is a vast improvement over the previously existing fencing. While President Joe Biden issued an executive order freezing Defense Department spending on the border wall, reports this week indicate construction may resume. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told border enforcement employees Friday that he may be green-lighting work on the wall to plug “gaps” in the current wall.
Q. Did Donald Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
A. No.
Q. Where is the Getty Lake in Waterloo at?
A. Harold Getty Lake is in the Riverview Recreation Area, formerly known as the Mitchell Avenue Pits.
Q. Why do some banks decline to honor the stimulus credit cards?
A. You have to activate your debit card by calling the toll-free activation line at (800) 240-8100. You’ll have to input your card number, last 6 digits of your Social Security number, and the 3-digit security code from the back of the card. You could also be asked to further validate your identity by providing, at minimum, your name and address or answer identity verification questions. If your card has more than one name on it, only the first person listed (i.e., the primary cardholder) can activate the card. You’ll also be asked to create a 4-digit PIN number.
Q. How can I dispose of old paint?
A. Dried paint is acceptable in city garbage trucks and can be taken to the Black Hawk County Sanitary Landfill. Dry it out in an area with adequate ventilation (preferably outside). Smaller quantities can be dried by removing the lid and allowing the liquids in the can to evaporate. Stir occasionally to hasten the evaporation. You also can buy waste paint hardener in the paint department at home improvement stores to speed up the drying process. When drying in the original can, leave the lid off so disposal workers will know the paint is dried out. Put in the trash when completely dried and hardened. Larger quantities can also be poured in layers (about one-half inch thick) in a cardboard box lined with plastic or newspaper. Repeat as necessary.
