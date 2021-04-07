What are Iowa's fastest-growing cities? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. A recent FactCheck.Org report stated: According to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol report, the U.S. has constructed 438 miles of “border wall system” under Trump as of Dec. 18. Most of that, 365 miles of it, is replacement for primary or secondary fencing that was dilapidated or of outdated design. In addition, 40 miles of new primary wall and 33 miles of secondary wall have been built in locations where there were no barriers before. So the footprint of the wall is 40 miles longer than it was before Trump took office. The report notes that much of the “replacement” wall is a vast improvement over the previously existing fencing. While President Joe Biden issued an executive order freezing Defense Department spending on the border wall, reports this week indicate construction may resume. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told border enforcement employees Friday that he may be green-lighting work on the wall to plug “gaps” in the current wall.