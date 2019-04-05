{{featured_button_text}}
Westward Road

WATERLOO — Westward Road will present a concert during worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

St. Mark’s and Raymond UMC also are sponsoring the concert.

Westward Road is a dynamic family trio from Indianapolis.

There will be no charge for this concert, but “love offerings” for the group will be collected.

To listen to samples of their music, go to www.westwardroad.com.

