WATERLOO — “Turn hunger into hope with your own two hands” is the slogan for the Christian nonprofit organization Feed My Starving Children. Nearly 1,000 volunteers are using their hands to help in that effort at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s annual MobilePack event.
Volunteers from across Northeast Iowa are participating in the three-day event that began at noon Monday. On Wednesday, organizer Gary Iverson said, volunteers will scoop, weigh, bag and box their 2 millionth meal.
“Last year, we packed about 155,000 meals. It’s rewarding knowing that we’re helping to feed hungry children in places around the world,” Iverson said, including Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Liberia, the Philippines and Nicaragua.
Each 13.2-ounce package of fortified rice and soy blend can feed six people. Ingredients can be eaten by people of all faiths and nationalities without offense, Iverson said, and the meal fulfills the nutritional requirements for children suggested by the World Health Organization.
The church, located at 1301 Kimball Ave., began its participation in the MobilePack event 14 years ago. Volunteers surpassed their 1 millionth meal during the eighth year. Each meal costs about 21 cents.
It takes $30,000 to $35,000 to fund the event locally, Iverson said. “We certainly couldn’t do it without the support from individuals, organizations and our 20 partnering churches.” Fundraising projects include selling mini M&Ms in tubes that donors returned filled with $14 in quarters to pay for 63 meals.
On Monday, hundreds of volunteers participated in two work shifts, including members of the East High School ROTC. Three shifts are organized for today and Wednesday.
It’s a community-wide event that attracts retirees, civic and philanthropic groups, churchgoers and other volunteers. Iverson said it’s not usual to see parents and their children or grandparents and grandchildren working together at one of the long tables arranged in the church’s Shared Life Center.
“We also have lots of school and youth groups who volunteer. There are kids from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson, Gilbertville, Jesup and Aplington, and from as far away as Charles City,” Iverson said.
Feed My Starving Children’s mission “is to feed both physical and spiritual hunger,” said Lisa Engh, the organization’s mobile manufacturing manager. She joined the organization in Minneapolis six months ago after volunteering for seven years. There are eight packing sites and two warehouses in the United States, and hundreds of MobilePack events across the nation.
“It’s super-important to have consistent participation for these MobilePack events. There are 300-plus events each year, and this one at Westminster is a staff favorite. It’s well-organized, the volunteers show up and know what they’re doing — and they know how to have fun. We love the spirit that’s here,” Engh said.
Each packing day concludes with volunteers forming a conga line and dancing to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Iverson added.
