Westminster Presbyterian offers Christmas Eve takeout dinner

WATERLOO -- Westminster Presbyterian Church will offer a free holiday meal to the community on Christmas Eve.

Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, this year the dinner will be a refrigerated meal ready for pick up between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. The dinner includes: ham, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and cherry pie.

It will be essential to have an accurate count for the prepackaged meals, so organizers are requiring meal reservations. To reserve a meal, call the church at (319) 234-5501. Individuals may make reservations for their household. There will be scheduled pick up times to avoid traffic congestion. Reservations will be taken until end of day Monday.

Westminster is located at 1301 Kimball Ave. Those picking up meals on Christmas Eve are asked to follow the signs when entering the church parking lot. Volunteers will come to your car with the meals for contact-free delivery. All drivers are asked to wear a face covering.

In keeping with social distancing and sanitation precautions, the church is not in need of community volunteers for this event.

Westminster Presbyterian hopes to return next year to the tradition of an on-premises hot dinner on Christmas Day, but believes that this alternate option will continue to support their mission within safe guidelines for the guests and volunteers.

