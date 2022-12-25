Westminster Presbyterian feeds free Christmas dinner to 400-600 people

WATERLOO — With a winter storm bearing down, organizers and volunteers at Westminster Presbyterian Church soldiered on in preparation for their 42nd annual Christmas Day dinner.

Today, they expect to serve 400 to 500 people at the free event — a multitude gathered to break bread together and share in the Christmas spirit.

Snow blowers and shovels were at the ready to make sure people attending could get into the parking lot and easily access the church entrance.

“We have a good crew of volunteers. In all of these years, we’ve only had to cancel one time. If the weather is nice we have a larger crowd, but we carry on in spite of bad weather because people will make it out and make it here. Even if it takes longer to get here, they come,” said organizer Mary Lisa Mueller.

Reservations were required for the free meal. This was the first time two seatings were offered — at noon and 1 p.m. — an effort to make service more hospitable for guests and efficient for volunteers, organizers said.

The community meal feeds the body, but also the spirit for those in need of companionship and holiday cheer. “It’s important that people have a place to go to celebrate Christmas. The community sees this as a welcome tradition. Maybe they can’t afford their own meal, or don’t have any family to celebrate with, or just want to come and spend time celebrating with others,” Mueller explained.

“Everybody is welcome, regardless of faith. We don’t turn anyone away. If you don’t have transportation, we provide transportation.”

Decorations create a festive atmosphere, and live music performances are planned throughout the dinner service.

Typically, the church serves 400 to 500 meals. Mueller said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal was offered as a cold dinner that people could reserve in advance and pick up for Christmas Day.

“This year we’re doing a hybrid model, because people still have health concerns. They had the option of picking up a cold meal to reheat at home, or they could join us for the meal.”

A low-key service is planned at the church this morning, with cookies and punch available at 10 a.m. That’s about the time people begin lining up for the dinner. Folks who ordered a meal to go pick those up curbside from 10 to 11 a.m.

About 75 volunteers are participating this year. Volunteers are active behind the scenes — planning, setting up and decorating, while others are out front, serving as ushers and greeters to make the public feel welcome, and as servers.

“We have a lot of folks from the congregation, but we also have community members of all ages who volunteer. Many have volunteered from year to year. They say it’s a good experience for them and something they look forward to, so they keep coming back, working and joining us for dinner,” Mueller said.

Bob and Judy Brown organized the first free community dinner in 1981 and coordinated it for 34 years.

“Originally I thought about how it must feel to be alone on Christmas. I couldn’t imagine how hard that could be,” Brown recalled. His Sunday school class at Westminster had been discussing “getting outside the walls of the church” for a project and offering Christmas dinner was the perfect idea.

That first year, 50 people volunteered and about 50 people attended. It grew exponentially, and at the height of the 1980s farm crisis as many as 700 people partook in the free meal, Brown said.

“I got more out of it than the many people we served ever did. For me it was pure joy. I’m so happy they continued with it,” added Brown, who often still attends.

Mueller volunteered with her daughter, Theresa, for many years before Mueller took over as coordinator. She is proud of all the effort and support from church members, volunteers and the community.

For many years, Westminster has worked closely with Crossroads Hy-Vee to order and prepare the food.

“They work with us on getting everything ready so volunteers can warm up dishes at the church to serve. Hy-Vee also assembles the to-go meals,” Mueller explained.

Turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, coffee and punch were on this year’s holiday menu. “I have no clue how many pounds of food Hy-Vee prepares. I just know it’s a lot, based on how many people we expect to attend,” she said.

Village Inn Restaurant on Ridgeway Avenue provides pumpkin pies which are “consistently delicious. They make a significant donation, and church members contribute too,” Mueller said.

Dolly’s Transportation has had a long-standing partnership with the church to provide transportation for guests. Drivers are invited to join in the meal.

“The community dinner is one of the central projects for the mission committee. The committee works with dollars to reinvest in the community, and this is one of the projects. Cost of food has increased significantly. Church members pitch in with their dollars and hours of service, and we welcome contributions,” Mueller added.

