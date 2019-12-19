{{featured_button_text}}
122517mp-westminster-dinner-8

People mingle as they wait for Christmas dinner to start at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Dec. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave., will hold its 39th annual Christmas Dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Guests will enjoy a free dinner of turkey, ham and all the extras, as well as fellowship with other members of the community. Everyone will be greeted with punch and cookies, and piano music will play throughout the event. This year there will be busing (a limited number of seats) for those in wheelchairs and those who have difficulty getting in and out of vehicles. Those requesting this support should call Westminster today.

Individuals or families can reserve up to four to-go meals to pick up at 11 a.m. at the church. Exceptions will be made for homebound individuals who live in group settings as long as the meals are picked up. There will be two boxes per meal; please bring containers to carry them.

Community volunteers are welcome to assist. Persons interested in volunteering should call Westminster. There are a limited number of positions to fill.

The Westminster congregation typically serves more than 600 people at this celebration. They hope each year to increase the joy of Christmas as this special dinner is shared with our community.

It is important to have an accurate count of our guests as well as those who would like to pick up meals. Please call (319) 234-5501 by Friday to make reservations or for more information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments