Western Homes hosts 48th annual breakfast Saturday

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Friends of Western Home Communities will host its 48th annual breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance from the front desk at 5307 Caraway Lane. For $10, attendees will enjoy a hearty meal of scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes, cinnamon rolls and beverages.
Proceeds help enhance the lives of residents of Western Home Communities.
