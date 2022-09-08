 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Homes hosts 48th annual breakfast Saturday

Western Homes 2

Western Home Communities, owners of the Thuesen Cottage facility in Cedar Falls, is expanding into Waterloo.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS — Friends of Western Home Communities will host its 48th annual breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance from the front desk at 5307 Caraway Lane. For $10, attendees will enjoy a hearty meal of scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes, cinnamon rolls and beverages.

Proceeds help enhance the lives of residents of Western Home Communities.

