Western Home mandates vaccines for employees

CEDAR FALLS -- About 14 Western Home community residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since late July, and now the senior living provider is one of the first in the area to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment starting Nov. 1.
CEO Kris Hansen, in a statement Monday, said the recent surge in cases from the delta variant created “new urgency” for the requirement, despite 65% of employees already being fully inoculated.
“We respect the right of people to choose, but at the end of the day this organization had to make a choice,” Hansen said. “We are choosing the best course of action to protect the people we serve.”
Employees of one of the state’s largest senior living providers may apply for a waiver based on medical issues or religious beliefs. Otherwise, they must show proof of a first dose by Oct. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
Twelve of the 14 infected residents were believed to be vaccinated, Hansen and Medical Director Dr. Richard Frankhauser confirmed Monday. The most recent test results came to leadership’s attention within the last few days and “played into the decision” to mandate the vaccine, but it was the rise of the delta variant that ultimately drove the decision.
“There has been an indication that this delta variant is for real, and we’ve got to get ahead of it as quickly as we can,” Hansen said in a telephone interview. “It’s really gotten our attention, and we want to give it its respect.”
One of the unvaccinated individuals spent time in the hospital, he said, but "most people are doing real well, and recovering from it. It did penetrate the vaccine, but the vaccine did its part in holding off the severity of the virus.”
When asked about a specific cause of the uptick, officials couldn’t identify one particular reason, but Hansen noted almost all the cases involved those in independent living situations, not the nursing center or assisted living.
“It certainly could have come from anywhere,” said Hansen, who added that further precautions were taken as a result of the positive cases, such as limiting in-person gatherings and community dining.
Western Home Services includes Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls; Madrid Home Communities in Madrid and Huxley; Creekside Living in Grundy Center; and Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup.
The nonprofit organization employs 1,100 people who work with 1,400 residents in active lifestyle housing, independent living, assisted living, memory support, extended nursing care and short-term skilled care with physical, speech and occupational therapies.