Western Home mandates vaccines for employees

CEDAR FALLS -- About 14 Western Home community residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since late July, and now the senior living provider is one of the first in the area to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment starting Nov. 1.

CEO Kris Hansen, in a statement Monday, said the recent surge in cases from the delta variant created “new urgency” for the requirement, despite 65% of employees already being fully inoculated.

“We respect the right of people to choose, but at the end of the day this organization had to make a choice,” Hansen said. “We are choosing the best course of action to protect the people we serve.”

Employees of one of the state’s largest senior living providers may apply for a waiver based on medical issues or religious beliefs. Otherwise, they must show proof of a first dose by Oct. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Twelve of the 14 infected residents were believed to be vaccinated, Hansen and Medical Director Dr. Richard Frankhauser confirmed Monday. The most recent test results came to leadership’s attention within the last few days and “played into the decision” to mandate the vaccine, but it was the rise of the delta variant that ultimately drove the decision.

