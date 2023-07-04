CEDAR FALLS — The national health technology company Electronic Caregiver has announced a partnership with Western Home Communities to offer its Virtual Caregiver platform, Addison Care, to members of the organization’s Fortified Life program.
Fortified Life is a continuing care retirement community “without walls.” Members receive home-based services to help them age independently, wherever they call home. And now, Addison Care will be one of the services offered to members who need it.
“The Western Home and Electronic Caregiver partnership represents a shared understanding of the need for versatile approaches to wellness,” Morgan Beasley, Electronic Caregiver lead user experience designer, said in a news release. “Our management platform allows Western Home the visibility they seek when working with their program members to maintain health, while their members get to enjoy and benefit from additional program assistance via Addison Care.”
Addison Care, released to market in January, features a 3D-animated Virtual Caregiver that acts as a constant companion for the aging and chronically ill. Clients can interact with Addison through voice and touch via a Lenovo IdeaCentre All-in-One computer or Yoga convertible tablet in their home.
Through Fortified Life presented by Western Home Communities, Addison Care will provide customized reminders along with regular active living and wellness surveys to keep members healthy, safe and connected. Fortified Life members will also have access to Addison’s fun features, which help clients stay engaged in their care plan.
For example, the Virtual Caregiver can mirror time of day, weather, holiday celebrations and faith within the management platform. Additionally, clients can enjoy personalizing Addison’s home, ethnicity, locations and apparel. They can also interact with objects, animals, musical instruments, media and characters in Addison’s world.
“We are constantly thinking about active aging and what that looks like,” Fortified Life Director Amanda Lynch said in the release. “We really are always on the cutting edge – clearly, with Addison and our partnership. We feel that by having a virtual presence with folks, they are going to feel better longer and be able to age in place, which really is our main goal.”
With Addison Care, Western Home can keep a closer watch on the health and well-being of their members, checking in remotely as needed.
“Addison, offered in conjunction with other Fortified Life services, allows people to age the way they would like to, by their own design,” Lynch said. “Not every solution is for everyone, and we know that, but we feel like the pieces that we have right now with Addison are going to be a great solution for a lot of our members.”
Initially, Addison Care will be available to 25 Fortified Life members, but that number is expected to grow over time. The end goal is to offer Addison Care as a solution to any member who enters the program that it is a good fit for. In the future, Western Home may also extend the offer to non-Fortified Life residents.
“Addison can really transform a community, just from the standpoint of being able to have good data, good analytics, being able to have a value add, being able to say to a family member, ‘We’ve got this, we’re here for you,’” Lynch said.
Electronic Caregiver developed Addison Care not only as a flexible solution for holistic retirement communities, like Western Home, but also for pure clinical health situations and individual use. Other Addison Care capabilities include assisting clients in recording vital sign measurements to monitor specific health conditions, sharing health data with connected providers, caregivers and family members and contacting first responders in an emergency. Addison will continue to evolve with new features added every quarter. Future updates include the addition of a wider selection of Virtual Caregiver avatars, physical and mental health routines and video televisits with healthcare professionals. On the clinical side, Addison configurations are being created for bedside patient management in hospitals, such as intake and discharge processes.
