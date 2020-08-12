West Viking Road redesign unveiled Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS -- Residents, business owners and others got a preview Tuesday of what the reconstructed West Viking Road might look like.
City of Cedar Falls employees and project designers from Snyder and Associates were on hand as those interested browsed diagrams in the parking lot of Prairie Lakes Church on Tuesday evening.
Originally, the project -- which will completely reconstruct West Viking Road from Production Drive to South Union Road in two phases -- wasn't slated to be done until 2023, said Chase Schrage, director of public works for Cedar Falls.
"We're fast-tracking it because of the potential to go after the stimulus money," he said.
If the project gets a grant -- part of the nearly $5.8 billion in federal stimulus money allocated to Iowa individuals and governments to help deal with the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic -- it'll likely begin in 2021, Schrage said. If it doesn't, back to 2023 it goes.
Jordan Stoemer, project manager with Snyder and Associates, said his company is used to uncertainty.
"It's pretty common," Stoemer said, noting during the 2008-09 recession "that happened to a lot of projects."
Stage 1 will reconstruct West Viking Road between Production Drive to about halfway to South Union Road, and Stage 2 will finish the job. Motorists will be detoured from South Union to University Avenue to Hudson Road.
The road design, which isn't final yet, would trim the street to 27 feet wide, with 13 1/2-foot drive lanes, 13 1/2-foot planting strips on one side, a 5-foot wide sidewalk on one side and a 10-foot wide pedestrian trail on the other, incorporating the city's "complete streets" objective.
"We heard a lot of comments on the pedestrian trail," Schrage said, noting that area doesn't currently have sidewalks and is now looking at a pedestrian trail, sidewalks and even crosswalks. "Some are in support, some are opposed to pedestrians crossing in front of their property."
The area is rural enough that part of it isn't connected to city sewer, and Schrage said that won't change with the reconstruction, noting it would be too costly at present.
"As development continues, we need to get sewer out here, but that's a huge, huge project," he said, noting the topographical challenges.
The project also was designed with "choke points," places where the road will narrow that are intended to slow traffic on the straightaway, Stoemer said.
"This is a rural road -- we're putting in an urban road," Stoemer said. "Obviously, the road is still wide enough -- it just gives that natural instinct to slow down."
