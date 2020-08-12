West Viking Road redesign unveiled Tuesday

The road design, which isn't final yet, would trim the street to 27 feet wide, with 13 1/2-foot drive lanes, 13 1/2-foot planting strips on one side, a 5-foot wide sidewalk on one side and a 10-foot wide pedestrian trail on the other, incorporating the city's "complete streets" objective.

"We heard a lot of comments on the pedestrian trail," Schrage said, noting that area doesn't currently have sidewalks and is now looking at a pedestrian trail, sidewalks and even crosswalks. "Some are in support, some are opposed to pedestrians crossing in front of their property."

The area is rural enough that part of it isn't connected to city sewer, and Schrage said that won't change with the reconstruction, noting it would be too costly at present.

"As development continues, we need to get sewer out here, but that's a huge, huge project," he said, noting the topographical challenges.

The project also was designed with "choke points," places where the road will narrow that are intended to slow traffic on the straightaway, Stoemer said.

"This is a rural road -- we're putting in an urban road," Stoemer said. "Obviously, the road is still wide enough -- it just gives that natural instinct to slow down."

