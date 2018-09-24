WADENA -- A West Union man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday near Wadena.
The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Filmore and Cedar roads, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation determined Anjela Viktorivna Bubiy, 21, of Postville, was operating a 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Cedar Road. She had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection then crossed Filmore Road and failed to see a 2010 Ford Fusion westbound on Filmore being driven by Edward C. Schmitt, 74, of West Union.
Both vehicles collided in the roadway with the Fusion going into the north ditch. Schmitt was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union by Tri State Ambulance to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. Three passengers in the Fusion were not injured. Bubiy was not injured and was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Both vehicles were considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wadena and First Responders, Elgin Fire Department, Clermont Ambulance and Tri State Ambulance.
