WEST UNION — The Midwest All Music Association will hold its annual hall of fame induction ceremony Oct. 5 at the Ponderosa Ballroom in Walford starting at 4 p.m.
The 2019 inductees include The Memory Brothers of West Union. Other bands and musicians being inducted are Dale Thomas; Barefoot Becky; Banjoy; The Gamblers; and Johnny Rogers.
Fans and friends can meet the bands for autographs and merchandise starting at 4 p.m., then each inductee will perform.
The Memory Brothers are scheduled to perform from 9 to 9:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, call 338-0000 or 231-5230. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
