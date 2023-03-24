WATERLOO -- Beginning Monday, April 3, the West Ninth Street and South Street intersection will be closed to allow the contractor to perform work related to a mini-roundabout.

There will be a signed detour in place. Closure is expected to be in place until Sept. 1.

For questions regarding the project, call Traffic Operations at (319) 291-4440.

