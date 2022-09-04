 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Nile Virus in Black Hawk County

State officials are reporting cases of the West Nile virus spread by mosquitoes.

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Health Department said the area is experiencing increased levels of West Nile Virus in the mosquito population.

The virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. The press release states according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five people develop symptoms. These include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and skin rash.

There is no vaccine or treatment for the virus.

The health department said the community should protect themselves by wearing insect repellent and protective clothing while outside.

Other preventative steps include:

  • Remove or turn over containers, used tires, buckets and wheelbarrows that may accumulate water.
  • Change water in bird baths and wading pools at least once a week.
  • Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.
  • Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.

