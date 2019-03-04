Try 3 months for $3
Waterloo West High culinary team
PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO SCHOOLS

WATERLOO — A five-student culinary team from West High School placed second in the culinary portion of the 2019 Iowa ProStart Invitational hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation. West competed against culinary teams from across the state at an event held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Feb. 26.

The West culinary team includes Isaiah Robins, Grant Irvine, Hayleigh Zikuda, Grace Vandersee and Jaida Dix.

Culinary teams were given 60 minutes to prepare a three-course meal using only two butane burners. Teams then presented their dishes to a panel of industry professional judges to taste and critique. Their cooking techniques, knife skills, sanitation and teamwork were also evaluated.

ProStart is a nationwide, career and technical education program that develops high school students into tomorrow’s leaders and workforce.

