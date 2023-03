WATERLOO – The West High class of 1956 is hosting a 67th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

There will be a lunch buffet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and a catered meal at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The reunion will take place at Landmark Commons located at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. in Waterloo.

For more information and to register call Larry Baker at (319) 296-7221.

Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22