West High painting

The painting donated to West in honor of 1965 school alumni who died in Vietnam.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Last week artist and West High School alumnus Stephen Levey presented a painting he did to the school in honor of the West graduates from the class of 1965 who died in the Vietnam War.

Titled “The Wall,” the piece depicts another ’65 West graduate and Vietnam veteran Matthew Nutt, standing at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., pointing out the name of a fallen classmate. It was taken by classmate Dave Allbaugh in May 2017 when he and other ’65 alums took an Honor Flight trip.

Commissioned by Allbaugh and alum Larry Demaris, the painting will be permanently displayed in the auditorium foyer alongside other military tributes recognizing the service of West High students.

The dedication of the painting last Friday at West brought a large crowd of alumni to view the painting in person.

