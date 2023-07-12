A city contractor will begin the third and final phase of reconstruction of West 27th Street on July 17.

Officials ask people to stay away from the construction area as heavy equipment moves back and forth along the closed street for approximately five months. Lane closures will still be in effect at Hudson Road and West 27th Street, and crews will continue with paving operations near Hudson Road.

The Greenhill Road and W. 27th Street intersection will be opened to traffic with a new high school construction entrance established utilizing PE Center Drive. The only access point to the school will be from PE Center Drive as crews continue to work toward the west of the Greenhill Road intersection.

Additionally, work includes removal of pavement and the westerly high school construction entrance. All three high school access points are expected to be open to traffic by the end of the construction season.

Caitlin Clark begins her run in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am