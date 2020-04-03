West 12th St. construction project begins Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Beginning Monday, reconstruction of West 12th Street will begin by closing West 12th Street from College Street to Tremont Street.

A full road closure will be required and the closure will be in effect for 12 to 14 weeks, depending on the weather, city officials said. During this time, Walnut Street will remain open minus intermittent closures for utility installation.

The city has been in contact with residents regarding garbage pick-up and mailbox relocation during the road closure. Yard waste may also be taken to the Transfer Station (view information on the Cedar Falls Transfer Station by visiting https://www.cedarfalls.com/107/Transfer-Station or call (319) 273-8629).

For additional information about the West 12th Street Construction Project, please visit the project web page at www.cedarfalls.com/StreetConstruction and sign up for road closure notices by e-mail at www.cedarfalls/notify.

