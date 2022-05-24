Wendy Potter: Pediatrics nurse 'loves these kids' at Peoples Clinic

Tenth in series on the Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — Even as a child, Wendy Potter knew she wanted to be a nurse and take care of people.

“Ever since I got my first doctor’s kit. It was what I was happiest playing with,” Potter said. Because she constantly played with the kit, she got a new one every year for Christmas.

“It had fake syringes and the little reflex hammer for knees. I had a younger brother and two step-siblings, and my brother was my patient. You had to have patients to treat,” she noted, laughing.

“There was about a month in there that when I wanted to be a hairdresser. My cousin had graduated from high school and gone to beauty school. Then I decided I could still be a nurse and do hair on the side,” she recalled, with another laugh.

Potter fulfilled her dream to become a nurse. She is a pediatric nurse at People’s Community Health Clinic, where she has worked for 10 years.

“Wendy is such a good pediatric nurse. She is a calming presence when dealing with our patients at People’s Clinic/Pedi department. Prior to her work at Peoples Clinic, she was an NICU nurse at Covenant Medical Center for many years and still has contact with some of her NICU families,” said Cynthia Kress, behavioral health provider at Peoples.

“She handles the triage office at PCHC. We encounter difficult situations and challenges most every day, and Wendy always tackles these situations while handling other duties as well. We are very fortunate she is on our team,” Kress wrote in nominating Potter for honors as one of the Courier’s Top 15 Nurses in the Cedar Valley.

“It’s a huge honor. I’m humbled. I come in every day to do my job to the best of my ability, so to have someone say I’m doing a good job, that’s like sunshine in my heart,” Potter said.

Potter grew up in Waterloo and graduated from Central High School, followed by nursing school at Allen College. “It was what I wanted to do, and I’m so happy that I picked it. I was a good student, and I went to Allen and never regretted it. My training was phenomenal.”

She previously worked at Covenant Medical Center for 32 years, the last 24 years in neonatal intensive care and pediatrics departments.

“I’d worked with older people, then a position opened up in neonatal, and I decided to spread my wings and try it. I fell in love with the babies. Sometimes it was the hardest job ever, but I saw so many happy parents and babies that it was also the best job ever,” Potter said.

“I became the godmother to one little boy, who grew up and has his own baby now. Thanks to Facebook, I’ve been able to keep in touch with several patients. It’s so rewarding and so worth it, to know I had something to do with setting these little ones on their way to going home.”

When Potter learned about an opening for pediatric nurse at Peoples, she decided it was the right time to make a move. “I jumped on it. Learning to take care of bigger kids has been such a fun thing. I love these kids. These are my kids,” she said of her pint-sized patients.

It can be challenging to work with older children, especially teenagers.

“Sometimes they’ll talk to you or you’ll actually get a response from some of these teenagers. You’re like ‘Wow, they’re opening up to me. I’m reaching them and they want to share what they’re experiencing,’ so that’s very rewarding.”

Potter is thrilled to be working at Peoples. “We’re a good time. We work well together. I love this place. We have management that cares about us. We care about each other. It’s a family. We have a clinic potluck on Thanksgiving and the food is unreal, and a picnic in the summer.

“This is a wonderful place where you feel comfortable. You’re not just a number. You’re a person,” she said.

“Yes, it’s a hard job, but it’s very rewarding in the long run. I work crazy hours, and I have crazy days, but there’s so much good I can do,” Potter added.

