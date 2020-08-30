Wendy Bass considers Friendship Village residents 'family'

WATERLOO — Wendy Bass has worked for her entire career in nursing — 19 years — at Friendship Village Retirement Community in Waterloo.
Before she became a licensed practical nurse, Bass had spent three years at the retirement community as a certified nurse’s aide.
That’s more than 22 years that Bass — one of this year’s Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses — has stayed at Friendship Village. And she said it’s been for one reason: The people, both her fellow employees and her beloved residents.
“Maybe it’s my knack at dealing with elderly people,” Bass said of spending her working life at Friendship Village. “I just enjoy them — they’re all so unique.
“People forget about the lives they’ve lived,” she continued, saying she’s cared for everyone from former farmers to teacher to doctors to elected officials. “I’m taking care of amazing people who have done amazing things.”
As Friendship Village, like other long-term care facilities around Black Hawk County, found itself temporarily under a coronavirus outbreak, Bass felt a sense of renewed pride in her coworkers, too, as the facility underwent temporary but serious staffing issues.
“Everybody came to adapt,” she said. “We all had to change our routines, change our day-to-day, but we did it — everybody, including office people, were supportive to nursing.”
The feeling is mutual, said nurse manager Emira Hadzidedic, Bass’ supervisor who nominated Bass for the Top 10 Nurses award.
“Wendy works very hard and, despite her hard work during her normal scheduled hours, she is still willing to help when and where needed,” Hadzidedic wrote in the nomination. “She goes above and beyond all expectations. I have never met anybody like her who has so much energy and drive.”
Bass began her career when Friendship Village was one building, and then migrated over to Lakeview Landing, a skilled nursing unit, when the expansion was built. She marveled at the progress that has taken place in 22 years.
“Back in the day it was the tile floors, the side rails — nursing was a lot different. It wasn’t resident-centered care,” Bass said. “When they built the Landing, they got their nice, private rooms — the whole quality of life is so much better than it used to be.”
She said policies and procedures have changed in ways big and small, everything from allowing diabetics to indulge in their favorite desserts on occasion to letting residents set their own sleep and eating schedules.
“It’s just it being about them — not feeling institutionalized,” she said. “Just those little differences that can make a difference in somebody’s life.”
Other differences have come about just this year in response to the pandemic’s effect on older populations in facilities: Bass, along with other employees, is now screened at the beginning of each shift for coronavirus symptoms, wears personal protective gear more often and carries around hand sanitizer in her pocket.
“I’ve always looked at those people: If that was my mother, if that was my grandparent, what would I want somebody else to do? If you look at them that way, you’ll be a much better person working there,” she said.
She remembers one resident’s daughter thanking Bass profusely after Bass used her own phone to allow the resident to video chat with the daughter, who is otherwise unable to visit due to visitor restrictions. Bass simply considered it part of her duty to the residents she thinks of as her second family.
“She said, ‘You have no idea — I haven’t gone this long without seeing my mom,’ and I’m thinking, ‘I took two minutes to let you FaceTime on my phone,’” Bass said.
What the resident’s daughter didn’t realize, Bass said, is that Bass was happy to find a way to give that resident a visit.
“My people are so kind. I’ve been so lucky,” she said. “It is like a family. It’s not just a job.”
