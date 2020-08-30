Wendy Bass considers Friendship Village residents 'family'

Other differences have come about just this year in response to the pandemic’s effect on older populations in facilities: Bass, along with other employees, is now screened at the beginning of each shift for coronavirus symptoms, wears personal protective gear more often and carries around hand sanitizer in her pocket.

“I’ve always looked at those people: If that was my mother, if that was my grandparent, what would I want somebody else to do? If you look at them that way, you’ll be a much better person working there,” she said.

She remembers one resident’s daughter thanking Bass profusely after Bass used her own phone to allow the resident to video chat with the daughter, who is otherwise unable to visit due to visitor restrictions. Bass simply considered it part of her duty to the residents she thinks of as her second family.

“She said, ‘You have no idea — I haven’t gone this long without seeing my mom,’ and I’m thinking, ‘I took two minutes to let you FaceTime on my phone,’” Bass said.

What the resident’s daughter didn’t realize, Bass said, is that Bass was happy to find a way to give that resident a visit.

“My people are so kind. I’ve been so lucky,” she said. “It is like a family. It’s not just a job.”

