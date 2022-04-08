Wells Fargo gives $650,000 grant to Iowa Eviction Diversion Project

WATERLOO — Wells Fargo has announced a $650,000 catalytic grant to Iowa Legal Aid’s Eviction Diversion Project, an innovative response to the eviction crisis that creates a new marketplace to alleviate housing instability throughout Iowa. Iowa Legal Aid will continue and grow the statewide project’s six courthouse Help Desks, including in Black Hawk County.

The Eviction Diversion Project is an innovative initiative that brings together key stakeholders to provide legal representation and rental assistance at the same time, onsite, where eviction cases are heard. It creates a rare “win-win” solution that secures housing for tenants, allows landlords to recoup lost small business income, and reduces congestion in overcrowded eviction courts. The project’s new marketplace drives systemic transformation, working with tenants and landlords to get rent arrears paid, often without the need to file an eviction case. Iowa Legal Aid works with tenants to address legal problems that may be reducing their income, such as benefits denial, unlawful garnishments or unpaid child support.

The eviction crisis has had a disparate impact on women, communities of color, and people with disabilities as the tenants facing eviction statewide during the first year of the pandemic were 66% women, 41% communities of color and 30% people with disabilities. These groups face inequities that pre-dated the pandemic and were exacerbated by challenges such as layoffs in the retail and hospitality sectors and school closures. This grant will help Iowa Legal Aid and its partners to address these inequities in the housing market.

“This project has been transformative. We’ve come together to create a statewide network of stakeholders intent upon funding a new way to address the eviction crisis. Since inception we have helped many thousands of Iowans avoid eviction.” said Nick Smithberg, Iowa Legal Aid’s executive director. Smithberg added, “This project is also expensive, requiring a substantial commitment from our attorneys and other staff members throughout the state. This generous grant from Wells Fargo will help us to continue this important work.”

“Having access to safe housing is so important to the well-being of Iowan individuals, families and communities,” said Micah Kiel, vice president, Iowa community relations, Wells Fargo. “At Wells Fargo, we believe it is our responsibility as a corporate citizen to use our resources to help to support key housing programs such as the Eviction Diversion Project to ensure that those at a disadvantage have proper legal representation and the opportunity to stay in their homes.”

Wells Fargo funds will support and expand the capacity of the project’s Help Desk in Black Hawk County, where Iowa Legal Aid partners with volunteer attorneys and community partners that provide nonlegal services.

Iowa Legal Aid receives additional local support from Amerigroup Iowa Inc.; Cedar Valley United Way; Iowa State Bar Foundation; Principal Foundation; and Telligen Community Initiative.

