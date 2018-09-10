Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A welding accident ignited a conveyor belt fire that evacuated the Tyson Fresh Meats on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials estimated damage to equipment at about $10,000.

The blaze started when workers were welding from a catwalk in the loin cold storage room in the northeast section of the meatpacking plant at 501 N. Elk Run Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Slag from the welding dripped down onto a rubber conveyor belt below, and the belt, which was shut off, began to burn. Workers attempted to smother it with welding blankets, but the fire continued and began to send smoke to other parts of the building.

The plant was evacuated, and Waterloo firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and remained on the scene for about two hours removing smoke.

