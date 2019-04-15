{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- RSVP and Covenant Medical Center are offering a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar from 5 to 6 p.m. May 1 at MercyOne, 3421 W. Ninth St., Room 2.

The free seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age, anyone on Medicare who would like to understand it better, family members as well as any interested community members.

The presentation is given by a trained SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program) volunteer. It will address Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Benefit as well as supplemental insurance. All SHIIP volunteers are trained by Iowa’s Insurance Division.

Register by calling RSVP at 272-2250 and leave name, number and a message.

