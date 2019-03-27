WATERLOO — RSVP and Covenant Medical Center are offering a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar on April 3 from 5 to 6 p.m., Room 2, at MercyOne, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Use the Visitor Entrance. Turn left at the information desk and left again at the first hallway; Room 2 is on your right, half-way down the hall.
This free one-hour seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age, anyone on Medicare who would like to understand it better, family members as well as any interested community members. The presentation is given by a trained SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program) volunteer. It will address Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Benefit as well as Supplemental Insurance. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by Iowa’s Insurance Division.
Please pre-register by calling RSVP at 272-2250. Seating is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.