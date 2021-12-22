Welcome to Cedar Falls. Here are my top stories from 2021.

The first five months of my tenure as a reporter at The Courier have revolved around building background and context in everything I cover within Cedar Falls city government.

My first day was Aug. 16. I came from covering small towns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and for me, the transition to covering a city with a greater population and larger municipal budget warranted some time to adjust.

One of the goals has been to get a grasp on everything that involves the City Council, boards and commissions, while understanding the roles of the major players who have influence over impactful decisions.

That being said, these are my six most memorable stories from 2021 and my reasons for why I chose them.

Four motions fail to amend Cedar Falls proposed downtown zoning ordinances (Oct. 22).

During my short tenure, the most controversial and debated topic in City Hall has been the ordinances replacing the code for downtown zoning.

What this taught me, and hopefully every reader learning about Cedar Falls, is that not everything will be rubber stamped. There is going to be public discussion, and elected officials will not always agree.

This story was the first I’d written involving a public meeting at which four similar motions failed to garner enough votes to pass. That stood out to me.

But the topic itself stood out because I’ve covered lots of areas where discussion was about finding ways to attract new development and business. This may have been the first time when it seemed like new commerce and foot traffic was guaranteed, and the talk was more about regulating that growth for the future.

Cedar Falls mayoral candidates spar over campaign events at city parks (Sept. 13).

Providing clarity to readers on unclear situations is one responsibility I hold close as a reporter.

When I received word that then-mayoral candidate Tom Blanford was allegedly being denied the chance to host campaign events at local parks, I dove into the language in an administrative policy, rather than an ordinance that typically is adopted by the council after multiple readings in public.

The topic was resolved, but continues to be discussed, specifically about whether candidates running for state or federal office would be afforded the same right in the city's public parks.

Holmes and Peet community pools to remain open until one at new high school is built (Sept. 27).

Following progress and setbacks is another responsibility of mine.

These pools caught my attention one day in September when I received email notifications on back-to-back days that both swimming pools at Holmes and Peet junior high schools had closed due to mechanical issues.

I later found out these pools had a history of concerns, and that the school district was working with a local community group to raise funds to build a state-of-the art swimming facility.

It's important to hold people accountable by getting affirmation on a prior commitment. In this instance, it was about hearing that the district intended “to keep the other pools open until we can have the new pool constructed.”

City Council stands by planning staff, developer in support of Creekside Condos (Dec. 7).

The little guys don’t always have a voice in the fight. And it’s important as a newspaper to give readers a sense of their feelings on the important issues.

Months had passed since displeasure was first voiced by two home owners associations about plans for six 12-plex condominium buildings, but representatives continued until the last day to push for revisions.

Ultimately, it was refreshing to hear councilors voice their satisfaction with the planning process, and the developer working with these residents on compromises.

Two more vacancies, but Cedar Falls HRC chair, newcomer remain optimistic about direction (Nov. 12).

Following the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission -- whose task hasn’t always been clear to the public, elected officials, and sometimes maybe even themselves -- has been one of the most fascinating stories to cover.

Early in my tenure, there was word the commission had been working toward revitalization after notable resignations, and it will be important to keep tabs on its progress. Often, the roles of commissions and boards are forgotten, but trust me, as long as I'm here, I intend to keep tabs on most all of them.

Jail administrator becomes Cedar Fall's code enforcement officer after predecessor left unhappy with higher-ups (Nov. 29).

Personnel is one of those sensitive topics when it comes to the coverage of city government that people don't often want to discuss. When you try to understand it further, often you field a lot of questions about why people should care.

For me, in Cedar Falls, it’s even more important to write these types of stories because city positions are included in the annual budget, which is approved by city councilors, but the actual hires often aren't reviewed in public.

What makes this story memorable is that soon after it was published, administration outright denied it being true, but also acknowledged that work culture was an area needing improvement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.