CLIVE — A Janesville woman said she was in disbelief when a store clerk told her she’d won a $100,000 prize.
“I called him a liar,” Diane Kofron said with a laugh on Monday as she claimed her “$100,000 Mega Crossword” top prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “And he goes, ‘No, really,’ and he put down the customer receipt. I couldn’t see because I was crying and shaking. (He) counted out the zeros and goes, ‘You won $100,000!’”
Kofron, 60, purchased her winning ticket at The Music Station, 1420 W. First St. in Cedar Falls. She scratched the ticket that night at home and said she thought she’d won only $50, but decided to double-check her prize the next day at the store.
“I thought he was joking with me because they know me,” she said. “I go there quite a bit.”
Kofron, a custodian, won the 16th of 21 top prizes available in the game. She said her prize comes at a good time: She plans to retire in a couple of weeks.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.3. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
