WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a Saturday night fire that damaged a Waterloo home.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a blaze at 1228 Lyon Ave. around 8:28 p.m. and found flames coming from the front window. Firefighters entered the house and extinguished the fire within a minute, according to fire officials.
Fire damage was limited to the living room, and the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
It's not just stabbings and shootings anymore. Living in Waterloo means an arsonist may try to burn you out of your home if they become angry at you. Sad.
