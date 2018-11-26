GILBERTVILLE – A rural Gilbertville family was left without a home following a Saturday morning fire.
The residents at 4657 S. Raymond Road fled after noticing the fire around 3 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
Officials with Gilbertville Fire and Rescue said the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread to other areas of the house. The blaze was burning strong when firefighters arrived.
The house was a total loss, according to the fire department. Only an attached garage and the home’s entryway remained standing. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
Firefighters from Raymond Fire, Evansdale Fire and Ambulance and La Porte City Fire and Ambulance assisted the Gilbertville department.
