Webinar for Farmers Market Nutrition Program offered for Buchanan County

INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Extension & Outreach will host the Farmers Market Nutrition Program webinar training for new and returning farmers market vendors from 10 to 11 a.m. March 22 and April 12 at Heartland Acres Theater, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.

Registration is requested at (319) 334-7161.

